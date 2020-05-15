SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to provide multicloud solutions to support the state’s overall IT modernization effort.



Rackspace will provide DIR with operational, technical and security solutions across DIR’s Data Center Services hybrid public clouds. Rackspace will also leverage its strong relationships with DIR cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to expand DIR’s cloud strategy.

“DIR’s modernization efforts will help them deliver outstanding services to the Texas government and its residents,” said Kevin Jones, CEO, Rackspace. “We are proud to be awarded this contract and to leverage our multicloud expertise to help them achieve that goal.”

"The award of this contract is a critical step forward. DIR continues to seek innovative solutions for the shared technology services that further empower the Texas government to provide the people of Texas with the responsive, efficient and cost-effective services they deserve," said Amanda Crawford, Executive Director, DIR.

DIR’s relationship with Rackspace paves the way for potential transformation efforts for DIR’s portfolio of Texas agencies, all of which leverage technology solutions used by DIR.

About Rackspace

Rackspace is a global technology services company dedicated to accelerating the value of the cloud during every phase of customers’ digital transformation. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for the last four consecutive years, we are uniquely positioned to manage applications, data, security and multiple clouds worldwide. Passionate about customer success by delivering Fanatical Experience™, we provide unbiased expertise with proven results across all the leading technologies. Headquartered in San Antonio, Rackspace has 40 global data centers and over 125,000 clients across 100 countries.

