Demographics are evolving in the work environment around the world. The average age of staff working for database specialists has dramatically decreased. This growing environment of workers is forcing IT managers to embrace advanced workplaces. Therefore, companies in the work world are increasingly moving toward emerging technology to boost productivity.



Enterprises also aim to stand out by increasing versatility in the workplace. People tend to prefer organizations that offer a degree of flexibility in the workplace and businesses recognize this because they want to recruit the best workers. Enterprise mobility is the backbone of a productive productivity system in the workplace, since it allows remote employees to stay linked and exchange essential data wherever they are. In the future, workspaces are expected to implement more cloud-based and flexibility-enhancing accessibility solutions. Enterprises will provide modern and sophisticated capabilities for emerging technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and virtual reality.



The businesses that are rushing to implement technology without in-depth analysis are the ones that would see catastrophic failures. Alternatively, companies need to dig at the underlying process inefficiencies. Automation can also only be considered for the study of the current inefficiencies after root cause. Companies concentrate on prioritizing the creation of what is dubbed ’increased workplace cooperation between humans and robots. In the future it is expected that specific human-robot collaborations can rule the workplaces across industries and sectors.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a pandemic, causing significant impact on the lives, economies, and families of individuals. With the COVID-19 virus forcing people to stay at home, businesses are forced to endorse a fully remote workforce to meet the WFH (Work from Home) requirement. The WFH mandate has placed pressure on IT decision-makers and IT departments to allow mobility for enterprises. It is expected to have a favorable impact on job transformation business growth.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Enterprise Mobility & Telecom, Application & Asset Management, Field Services & Service Desk, Workplace Automation, Upgradation & Migration, Desktop Virtualization, Unified Communication & Collaboration and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Workplace Transformation Market. Companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture PLC, Atos Group, Citrix Systems, Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Infosys Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Workplace Transformation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: IBM came into partnership with Infosys for helping enterprises inn accelerating their digital transformation journey using the IBM public cloud. The partnership aims to help enterprises, including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare to transition, modernize, and transform their enterprise workloads and applications.



Mar-2020: Infosys partnered with K+S AG, the world’s largest salt manufacturer and Europe’s biggest supplier of Potash. Under this partnership, the former company would help K+S in becoming more sustainable by navigating them to a next-generation hybrid cloud datacenter.



Feb-2020: Cisco collaborated with BBVA, a multinational financial services company. Following the collaboration, the latter company would deploy a new set of Cisco collaboration solutions for solving some of its digital communications and sustainability challenges.



Feb-2020: HCL Technologies (HCL) signed a contract with UPM, a forest industry company. Under this contract, the company aims to deliver end-to-end transformational IT services. HCL would use its significant next-generation services expertise for helping UPM fast-track the adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and chatbots to optimize its internal business processes.



Feb-2020: HCL Technologies (HCL) teamed up with KONE Corporation, an engineering and service company. Under this collaboration, the former company provides digital workplace services to the latter company.



Feb-2020: Wipro partnered with Marelli, an automotive technology supplier. The partnership would help the latter company in standardizing, simplifying, and further enhancing their IT services at a global level and consolidate several current vendors across application management services and workplace end-user services.



Feb-2020: Infosys signed a partnership agreement with GE Appliance, a Haier company. Under the partnership, Infosys aims to help GE Appliances in modernizing its IT infrastructure and running IT in managed services mode as part of the overall innovation and optimization agenda.



Jan-2020: Cognizant announced partnership with rail specialists Amey Consulting and Arup. Following the partnerships, the former company would design, build, and operate digital capabilities based on artificial intelligence, internet of things, data analytics, and mobility technologies that will help in improving Network Rail’s asset management and overall performance.



Dec-2019: Intel Corporation collaborated with HCL Technologies for building “future-ready reference architecture” for Digital Technology Platform solutions. This architecture aimed to boost up customers’ digital journeys, including data-center management, cloud-native, software-defined networks, artificial intelligence, and the digital workplace.



Nov-2019: Atos launched a new Workplace as a Service, Google Edition, part of its Atos Digital Workplace solutions. This solution provides enterprise customers with a way of enhancing the employee workplace experience, through greater choice for users. This solution has been launched in partnership with Google Cloud.



Nov-2019: Atos signed partnership agreement with LigaData, Silicon Valley big data specialist. Following this partnership, the companies were aimed at bringing the best-of-breed technology solutions for enterprises that are working through their digital transformation journey. Also, LigaData’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) product has been integrated with the Atos Bridge services for enabling monitoring and analysis of business-critical processes.



Nov-2019: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) came into partnership with National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The partnership would bring existing research efforts from both parties together toward collaborative, innovative solutions that could have a major industry impact.



Nov-2019: Wipro Limited announced an agreement with Wabtec Corporation for the transition of business-critical applications of the latter company to the cloud. The former company aimed to deliver digital transformation through a cloud-first approach for Wabtec, riding on its digital capabilities and end-to-end expertise of migrating customer applications to a multi-cloud environment.



Nov-2019: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) extended its partnership with Cardinal Health, a global, integrated healthcare solutions company. Following the partnership, the latter company aimed to transform its IT operating model toward a product-centric IT organization. The new operating model would embrace TCS’ Enterprise Agile vision and Machine-Firs Delivery Model (MFDM), and help Cardinal Health drive business agility, and continuous innovation and transformation to stay ahead of its competitors and disruptors



Nov-2019: Tata Consultancy Services announced the extension of its partnership with Phoenix Group, Europe’s largest life, and pension consolidator. Together, the companies aim to drive the growth and transformation of the Standard Life business and meet the future needs of its customers, workplace clients, and their advisers.



Oct-2019: Atos signed an agreement with Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company. Under this agreement, Atos aimed to implement and deliver Digital Workplace Services for Bayer globally.



Oct-2019: HCL Technologies extended its agreement with Equinor, the largest supplier of oil and gas in the Nordic energy market. The agreement was focused on IT Infrastructure and cloud services which would support the oil and gas supplier in enabling an efficient workplace, reliable IT operations, and supports the company’s cloud initiatives.



Oct-2019: HCL Technologies (HCL) signed partnership agreement with Google Cloud. Together, the companies launched HCL’s Google Cloud Business Unit for accelerating enterprise cloud adoption worldwide. Together, the companies’ joint investments would focus on helping customers advance their digital transformations through solutions covering SAP workload and application migration to GCP, Application, and data center modernization, Workplace transformation and collaboration with G Suite among various others.



Sep-2019: Cisco came into partnership with TCS, a multinational information technology service. The partnership was aimed at developing solutions that accelerate Digital Transformation. TCS set up a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for developing digital solutions that use Cisco’s DNA-C platform.



Sep-2019: HCL Technologies (HCL) announced an agreement with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical, and specialty steel. Following the partnership, the latter company aims to significantly enhance its employees’ end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally.



Sep-2019: IBM teamed up with Avaya Holdings Corporation, a holding company. The latter company would adopt hybrid cloud solutions from IBM to help expand its Avaya ReadyNow private cloud unified communications and contact center offerings internationally and accelerate modernization.



Aug-2019: Wipro extended its partnership with Google Cloud to boost up cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises. Following the collaboration, Wipro would catalyze innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and healthcare, through a ‘business-first’ strategy.



Aug-2019: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partnered with Cisco for providing a first-of-its-kind software-defined approach to help enterprises in adopting the Cloud. The enterprises can adopt the Cloud through an easy transformation path by integrating the capability of Cisco ACI. This unique offering provides maximum security of the private Cloud while utilizing Cisco Openstack’s core strengths.



Jun-2019: Cisco teamed up with Vyopta, the leading developer of monitoring and analytics tools to optimize workplace collaboration. Vyopta delivers Cisco customers with unparalleled telemetry and insights for improving performance, growing adoption, and optimizing their collaboration and workplace transformation initiatives.



Jun-2019: Infosys entered into a partnership agreement with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE). The partnership was aimed at facilitating the company’s digital transformation journey through adopting a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management, and a dedicated data center operation.



Feb-2019: Cisco Systems G.K. partnered with Ricoh Co., Ltd., a multinational imaging and electronics company. The partnership was focused on providing cloud solutions for empowering digital workplaces that deliver increased productivity in a more secure environment.



Jan-2019: Citrix and DXC Technology, a Citrix partner announced the collaboration on a digital workspace platform for aerospace and defense company Saab. Citrix and DXC provided a digital workspace through which Saab provided its 16,000 employees distributed access to information and tools, as well as SaaS, web and mobile applications.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: Cognizant signed an agreement to acquire Contino, an enterprise DevOps and cloud transformation consultancy firm. The acquisition would enable Cognizant to offer a new set of holistic capabilities.



Nov-2018: Citrix Systems took over Sapho, a modern employee portal. Sapho’s micro apps for team collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams call upon more than 50 popular SaaS products, including Salesforce, Workday, Concur, ServiceNow, Outlook, and Google DriveMicro apps can operate on smartphones, as well as personal computers. These apps have been integrated into Citrix Workspace for helping surface actionable notifications for employees and improve efficiency.



Aug-2018: Cognizant acquired SaaSFocus, a digital transformation company for the expansion of its business.



Apr-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) completed the acquisition of RedPixie, an IT company. The acquisition enabled the company to bolster its cloud consulting expertise and help its customers in building new digital experiences and drive better business outcomes now and into the future.



Geographical Expansions:



May-2019: Accenture opened an Industry X.0 Innovation Center in Essen, Germany. The center has been opened for helping resources companies in the chemicals, metals, mining, utilities, and energy industries develop innovative products and services for the digital economy.



Jan-2019: Accenture expanded its reach to Japan by opening a new Intelligent Operations Center in Fukuoka. The center is focused on helping enterprises in driving innovations.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: Citrix announced new features for Citrix Workspace, including an intelligent feed and personalized workflows. Citrix Workspace is a digital platform, which allows users to access their apps, desktops, and data from anywhere.



Sep-2019: Tata Consultancy Services introduced the TCSNSE BaNCS Cloud for asset servicing. The solution automates the servicing of all classes of assets across all markets.



May-2019: IBM unveiled IBM Rapid Move for SAP S/4HANA, a new approach. This approach has been designed for offering a smarter and faster way to digital transformations.



Nov-2018: IBM launched new services for helping businesses in accelerating the complex process of migrating and modernizing applications to the cloud. With the new features in IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM Services provides new automation tools for reducing the time of moving and modernizing an organization’s infrastructure, data, applications, and workloads.



