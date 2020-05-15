PRESS RELEASE

May 2020, 15th

Aéroports de Paris SA

April 2020 traffic figures

In April 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic1 2 is down by 99.0% compared to March 2019, at 0.3 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.

Paris Aéroport traffic decreased by 98.6% with 0.1 million passengers welcomed.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2A, 2C, 2E and 2F were opened in April 2020 in order to operate the entirety of commercial flights. As a reminder, commercial traffic at Paris-Orly is temporarily suspended since 1st April 2020. Regarding the international platforms of Groupe ADP, all airports are either closed or subject to severe operational constraints with the exception of Liege airport.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-98.0%), due to the decrease in the following destinations: North America (-98.9%), Asia-Pacific (-98.3%), Africa (-98.2%), Latin America (-97.5%), the French Overseas Territories (-96.9%), and the Middle East (-96.9%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -99.1%;

Traffic within France was down by 99.0%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 99.3%. The connecting rate stood at 15.4%, down by 5.1 points compared with April 2019.

Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic 1 2 is down by 56.2% with a total of 44.8 million passengers.

Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the decrease of 43.1%, with a total of 18.9 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 39.6%. The connecting rate stands at 25.3%, up by 1.8 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 99.0% in April 2020 and has decreased of 70.5% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 20193. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 46.8% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -95.4% in April 2020 and has decreased by 30.2% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -99.1% in April 2020 and has decreased by 44.1% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 24.99%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -99.7% in April 2020.

Passengers Apr. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.-Apr. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 128,152 -98.0% 13,220,640 -42.4% 66,410,533 -10.1% Paris-Orly 6 -100.0% 5,664,818 -44.5% 27,314,973 -17.6% Total Paris Aéroport 128,158 -98.6% 18,885,458 -43.1% 93,725,506 -12.4% Santiago du Chili 87,071 -95.4% 6,206,302 -30.2% 21,939,563 -9.7% Amman 7,590 -99.1% 1,525,659 -44.1% 7,721,094 -10.3% New Delhi 20,624 -99.6% N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyderabad 859 -100.0% N/A N/A N/A N/A Cebu 3,567 -99.7% N/A N/A N/A N/A Total GMR Airports 25,050 -99.7% 22,904,780 -31.0% 93,094,006 -8.5% Antalya 2,613 -99.9% 2,361,458 -52.7% 33,078,760 +2.2% Ankara 14,118 -98.9% 2,536,153 -46.7% 11,470,773 -26.2% Izmir 4,528 -99.5% 2,189,894 -41.1% 10,856,169 -16.0% Bodrum 0 -100.0% 219,629 -55.8% 4,067,870 -1.5% Gazipaşa Alanya 171 -99.8% 78,540 -53.8% 1,010,891 -16.0% Médine 599 -99.9% 1,711,673 -38.5% 7,313,477 -9.8% Tunisie 1,178 -99.1% 131,317 -63.3% 2,814,298 +8.4% Géorgie 3,731 -99.0% 529,983 -56.7% 3,617,161 -20.3% Macédoine 1,853 -99.1% 432,040 -37.8% 2,415,431 +0.5% Zagreb (4) 5,118 -98.2% 489,452 -44.8% 3,038,864 -10.2% Total TAV Airports



(exl. Istanbul Atatürk) (5) 33,909 -99.5% 10,680,139 -46.8% 79,683,694 -8.6% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 0 N/A 6,228,503 N/A Total TAV Airports 33,909 -99.5% 10,680,139 -70.5% 85,912,197 -42.6%





Aircraft Movements Apr. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.-Apr. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 3 755 -91.1% 99,389 -35.5% 443,485 -9.4% Paris-Orly 12 -99.9% 41,282 -41.6% 188,972 -17.7% Total Paris Aéroport 3 767 -93.9% 140,683 -37.4% 632,457 -12.0% Santiago du Chili 1 154 -90.4% 40,270 -27.4% 142,007 -9.0% Amman 384 -94.3% 15,176 -38.0% 70,453 -10.2% New Delhi 1 065 -96.9% N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyderabad 251 -98.3% N/A N/A N/A N/A Cebu 40 -99.6% N/A N/A N/A N/A Total GMR Airports 1 356 -97.7% 175,232 -26.6% 679,912 -7,9 % Antalya 73 -99.4% 16,814 -47.4% 188,524 +2.0% Ankara 116 -98.5% 17,913 -43.0% 76,753 -25.1% Izmir 89 -98.3% 14,978 -34.6% 69,640 -13.3% Bodrum 0 -100.0% 1,469 -56.1% 26,314 -1.5% Gazipaşa Alanya 2 -99.6% 656 -48.7% 6,709 -15.3% Médine 29 -99.4% 12,358 -36.0% 53,639 -10.6% Tunisie 14 -98.7% 1,168 -60.0% 17,199 +1.9% Géorgie 352 -90.4% 6,390 -50.2% 35,682 -21.6% Macédoine 157 -90.9% 3,930 -31.9% 19,962 0.0% Zagreb (1) 365 -90.3% 8,802 -32.3% 40,860 -8.0% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk) (2) 1,197 -97.2% 84,478 -41.6% 535,282 -9.1% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 0 N/A 43,493 N/A Total TAV Airports 1,197 -97.6% 84,478 -67.1% 578,775 -42.8%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Apr. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-Apr. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -99.0% 11.2% -42.8% 15.5% Europe -99.1% 29.4% -46.2% 40.0% Other International

Of which -98.0% 59.4% -40.0% 44.5% Africa -98.2% 15.3% -39.5% 12.7% North America -98.9% 8.3% -41.1% 9.6% Latin America -97.5% 5.5% -33.8% 4.2% Middle-East -96.9% 12.5% -38.8% 6.0% Asia-Pacific -98.3% 7.9% -50.6% 5.9% French Overseas Territories -96.9% 10.0% -30.1% 6.1% Total Paris Aéroport -98.6% 100 % -43.1% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Apr. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Apr. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 7,202 -99.3% 2,359,962 -39.6% Connecting rate 15.4% -5.1 pt 25.3% +1.8 pt Seat load factor 34.2% -53.7 pt 78.3% -7.0 pt

(1) Departing passengers

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group's traffic @100% excluding traffic from Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. For information, with taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, group's traffic at 100% is down by 99.0% in April 2020 and by 63.4% since the beginning of the year.

2 Group traffic including @100% the traffic since 1st March 2020 of the airports of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, following the signing of an agreement relating to the purchasing, under certain conditions, of a 49% stake in GMR Airports (see the press release of 20 February 2020). Excluding consolidation of the airports of GMR Airports in March 2020, the decrease in traffic would be of 98.7% in April 2020 and of 42.4% since the beginning of the year.

3 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

5 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

