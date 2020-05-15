ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 May 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire the pharmaceutical business in China of Develing International Trade (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (“Develing”) upon fulfilment of transaction-related conditions.

Develing International with head office in Shanghai, is a Dutch sales and distribution company (B2B) of high-quality ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and feed industry in China and Vietnam.

The acquired business with annual sales of approximately € 10 mln will be integrated into IMCD China’s business unit Pharma and will be synergistic with IMCD’s existing product range.