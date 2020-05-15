Rueil Malmaison, 15 May 2020

VINCI Construction and Spie batignolles win construction contract for

works package 1 of Grand Paris Express Line 18

The first section of this new line will link Orly airport to Massy-Palaiseau

11.8 km of tunnels and three stations to construct

Contract worth €799 million

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the construction contract for works package 1 of Line 18 of Grand Paris Express, the biggest urban mobility programme currently under way in Europe, to the joint venture* led by VINCI Construction Grands Projets. This first section will link Orly airport to Massy-Palaiseau; Line 18 will then be extended to Versailles.

Worth €799 million, of which 20% reserved for SMEs, the contract calls for digging 11.8 km of tunnels using two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and building three stations (Antonypôle, Massy Opéra and Massy-Palaiseau), 13 ancillary engineering structures, 10 branches connecting with the tunnel, and 850 metres of cut and cover. In total, more than 1 million cubic metres of material will be excavated.

At its peak, the contract will employ up to 700 people (500 labourers and 200 supervisory staff). Over the 83-month duration of the worksite, it will also create the equivalent of 148 full-time jobs for people in social integration programmes.

In addition, the VINCI Group has established an endowment fund, Chantiers et Territoires Solidaires, to support non-profit entity initiatives relating to employment and the social fabric of communities located close to Grand Paris Express projects.

As part of the Grand Paris Express programme, the consortium is currently executing, on Line 15 South, the works packages between Fort d’Issy-Vanves-Clamart and Villejuif Louis Aragon, as well as the Noisy-Champs station works package, and is responsible for extending Line 14 South towards Orly. The VINCI Group is also working on other Grand Paris Express works packages through specialist activity subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, Eurovia (for laying rail track) and VINCI Energies.

*The joint venture comprises VINCI Construction Grands Projets, leader, VINCI Construction France, Dodin Campenon Bernard and Botte Fondations, all subsidiaries of VINCI Construction and representing 75% of the joint venture, together with Spie batignolles génie civil and Spie batignolles fondations, both subsidiaries of Spie batignolles and representing 25% of the joint venture.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

Attachment