Vibration control systems ensure adequate machine parts operation, wear & tear, heat generation, energy loss, cracks & breakage, etc., and can be used for different industrial applications.



Vibrations or oscillations are simple movements that are repeated over time. Controlling slosh, vibration, and sway depends on wave physics manipulation. Oscillating waves usually take the form of asymmetric sinusoidal waves in industrial machinery which vary in amplitude and frequency. The alternative to or the speeding down of bulking machines is to use adaptive motion control that is software based. This software functions in two ways: vibration avoiding and damping. Technology which avoids vibration essentially filters vibrations caused by very dynamic movements. Damping technology, on the other hand, utilizes external feedback to mitigate kinetic energy to control vibration.



Both the fast-growing automotive and aviation industries are projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. A key driving force for the demand is the accelerated production of next-generation VCS for aircraft to minimize vibration. Anti-vibration devices such as bushing and mounting are also used in the automotive industry to reduce vibration. They help to increase the vehicle performance as well as the product life cycle.



On the other hand, factors such as stringent industry regulations, high device costs and component reliability problems are anticipated over the years to inhibit market growth. VCS manufacturers are forced to upgrade their design by the stringent regulations and policies imposed by US defense and airline authorities. In recent years, because of the less reliability of various parts, including actuators, sensors, and controllers, the aviation industry has also started to use anti-vibration control systems. This, in effect, hampers market growth.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Motion Control and Vibration Control. Motion Control is further segmented into Springs, Hangers, Washers & Bushes and Others. Vibration Control are further bifurcated across Isolating Pads and Isolators & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (LORD Corporation), Total S.A. (Hutchinson S.A.), Trelleborg AB, Fabreeka International, Inc. (Stabilus S.A.), Isolation Technology, Inc., Catalyst Acoustics Group (The Stephens Group, LLC ), Sentek Dynamics Inc., DynaTronics Corporation Ltd., Dynamic Solutions Systems, Inc., Crystal Instruments Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Vibration Control Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Feb-2019: LORD Corporation, a Parker Hannifin company came into partnership with Precision Aviation Group (PAG), a global provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industry. Following the partnership, the companies aimed to promote and support current and next generation LORD elastomeric helicopter components for reducing direct operating costs and improving service life by using the latest LORD elastomer technology products,



Jul-2018: LORD Corporation extended its agreement with AAR’s OEM Aftermarket Solutions Group. The corporation would be OEM Aftermarket Solutions group’s way into LORD Flight Control Equipment repairs in America.



Nov-2016: Crystal Instruments signed an agreement with SpaceX following which Crystal Instruments provides multiple high channel count vibration control systems. Each vibration control system will be bundled with advanced application software.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2016: Trelleborg acquired Schwab Vibration Control, a manufacturer of vibration control components and system solutions. The acquisition enhanced the company’s antivibration solutions operation. It also expanded the geographic foothold as well as international distributor networks of the company.



Mar-2016: Trelleborg completed the acquisition of Loggers Rubbertechniek B.V., an international solutions provider in the fields of shock, vibration, and noise control. Through this acquisition, the company has expanded its antivibration business in the marine market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2019: Crystal Instruments unveiled the EDM 8.0, the most advanced featured version of Engineering Data Management software. This software supports new hardware systems, convenient new software features, and helpful online resources. The new features in the software includes: Improved notching in Sine, Copy/Paste Breakpoint table or Input Channel table from Excel, Added Sine Burst type to TTH profile, Shock test supports MIL-STD 810H, etc.



Feb-2019: Sentek Dynamics made upgradation to its THV Series Environmental Test Systems. The test systems have been integrated with electrodynamic shakers and offers thirteen standard chamber sizes to meet customer requirements for combined temperature, humidity, and vibration (THV) testing applications.



Sep-2018: Parker’s Electromechanical and Drives Division North America launched the Automation Manager 1.4. This significantly expands Parker Automation Controller (PAC) features and functionality. While the PAC integrates PLC, HMI, and motion control functionality into a single device, Parker Automation Manager (PAM) is the single integrated development environment (IDE) used to program it.



Jul-2018: Crystal Instruments launched the EDM 7.1, an updated version of Engineering Data Management Software (EDM). This software provides users with convenient improvements and enhancements to the vibration control software (VCS).



Apr-2018: Parker Hannifin’s Electromechanical & Drives Division introduced a motion control design tool. This tool helps the engineers in proper selection of electromechanical linear motion.



By Type



• Motion Control



o Springs



o Hangers



o Washers & Bushes



o Others



• Vibration Control



o Isolating Pads



o Isolators & Others



By End User



• Manufacturing



• Automotive



• Electrical & Electronics



• Aerospace & Defense



• Oil & Gas



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



• Parker-Hannifin Corporation (LORD Corporation)



• Total S.A. (Hutchinson S.A.)



• Trelleborg AB



• Fabreeka International, Inc. (Stabilus S.A.)



• Isolation Technology, Inc.



• Catalyst Acoustics Group (The Stephens Group, LLC )



• Sentek Dynamics Inc.



• DynaTronics Corporation Ltd.



• Dynamic Solutions Systems, Inc.



• Crystal Instruments Corporation



