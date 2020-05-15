Rooibos has been shown to improve blood pressure and circulation, while hibiscus enhances your metabolism, supports your immune system, and reduces inflammation. Lavender is also good for your heart health and skin health. It also reduces inflammation. The rose petals are rich in vitamins and minerals and are a wonderful mood enhancer and aid in digestion. Olive leaves add to the powerful heart health effects of the tisane by reducing cardiovascular risk by improving heart health and lowering blood pressure. It also increases your red blood cell count and reduces inflammation. Blueberries are high in nutrients while being low in calories. They help protect your heart against disease and protect your good cholesterol. Raisins round out the heart-healthy formula with abundant vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Rooibos has been shown to improve blood pressure and circulation, while hibiscus enhances your metabolism, supports your immune system, and reduces inflammation. Lavender is also good for your heart health and skin health. It also reduces inflammation. The rose petals are rich in vitamins and minerals and are a wonderful mood enhancer and aid in digestion. Olive leaves add to the powerful heart health effects of the tisane by reducing cardiovascular risk by improving heart health and lowering blood pressure. It also increases your red blood cell count and reduces inflammation. Blueberries are high in nutrients while being low in calories. They help protect your heart against disease and protect your good cholesterol. Raisins round out the heart-healthy formula with abundant vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Green tea is an antioxidant-rich tisane that improves brain health, enhances physical performance, and improves fat burning. Organic cinnamon adds a delicious accent to the green tea. We source it from Ceylon for excellence. It’s antioxidant-rich, helps regulate blood sugar, and improves digestion. Turmeric supports your immune system and aids digestive health. Citronella is loaded with antioxidants, too, and boosts your metabolism to help burn fat. It also has antimicrobial properties.

Green tea is an antioxidant-rich tisane that improves brain health, enhances physical performance, and improves fat burning. Organic cinnamon adds a delicious accent to the green tea. We source it from Ceylon for excellence. It’s antioxidant-rich, helps regulate blood sugar, and improves digestion. Turmeric supports your immune system and aids digestive health. Citronella is loaded with antioxidants, too, and boosts your metabolism to help burn fat. It also has antimicrobial properties.

The best-kept secret to maintaining great health is to detox the body on a regular basis. The ancients would detox regularly for health and wellness. A bloodstream that is free of toxins and free radicals is a prerequisite to great health. This herbal detox is a natural and effective way to detox the body.

The best-kept secret to maintaining great health is to detox the body on a regular basis. The ancients would detox regularly for health and wellness. A bloodstream that is free of toxins and free radicals is a prerequisite to great health. This herbal detox is a natural and effective way to detox the body.

The Body Defense is an enjoyable blend that helps to boost the immune system and has anti-inflammatory benefits.

The Body Defense is an enjoyable blend that helps to boost the immune system and has anti-inflammatory benefits.

According to a 2016 report by the American Heart Association, more than 121 million people have some form of cardiovascular disease. Hematology is the study of blood in health and disease. It includes problems with the red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, blood vessels, bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, and the proteins involved in bleeding and clotting (hemostasis and thrombosis). Blood is essential for life; a bloodstream that is free of toxins and fortified is a prerequisite for good health. Our blood builder tea supports the blood.

According to a 2016 report by the American Heart Association, more than 121 million people have some form of cardiovascular disease. Hematology is the study of blood in health and disease. It includes problems with the red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, blood vessels, bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, and the proteins involved in bleeding and clotting (hemostasis and thrombosis). Blood is essential for life; a bloodstream that is free of toxins and fortified is a prerequisite for good health. Our blood builder tea supports the blood.

Gladstone St. Auburn Etienne said his lifelong love and knowledge of herbs, herbalism, natural eating, and healthy living inspired him to launch his tea company ZABICOLife.

Gladstone St. Auburn Etienne said his lifelong love and knowledge of herbs, herbalism, natural eating, and healthy living inspired him to launch his tea company ZABICOLife.

BURTONSVILLE, Md., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone St. Auburn Etienne said his lifelong love and knowledge of herbs, herbalism, natural eating, and healthy living inspired him to launch his tea company ZABICOLife, a curious brand identity that stems from the French Creole word for apricot. He said the premier brand of luxury tisanes (herbal teas) is taking off nationally and fulfilling its mission to provide sublime enjoyment and foster vibrant health.



“When I was growing up, my mother, a traditional herbalist, told me that the zabico tree traditionally represents, life, resilience, and long-lasting strength,” Etienne said. “I personally designed my products to help people enjoy the extraordinary benefits of fine organic herbal tisanes and herbal remedies and assist the proven ability of the body to maintain its health and heal itself with adequate nutrition, emotional balance, spiritual focus, and mental clarity.”

To achieve his dream, Etienne moved to the United States and founded ZABICOLife, which offers a wide variety of products ranging from wellness tisanes to 14-day detox brews. He said consumers should know that there is a clear difference between commonly known teas and high-quality tisanes. “All teas come from the camellia sinensis plant,” he said. “All other beverages most people consider teas are more properly called tisanes. A tisane is an infusion of herbs, flowers, barks, leaves, roots, spices, and fruit.”

Etienne said while caffeine is a natural characteristic of the camellia sinensis plant, tisanes are typically caffeine-free.

“To create my tisanes, I use only hand-selected organic leaves, flowers, fruits, barks, and the roots of various herbs. It is this extraordinarily demanding approach that distinguishes every tisane I allow to bear the name of my company, ZABICOLife.”

The brand has developed an avid following among tea lovers and celebrity lifestyle influencers.

“As a self-proclaimed tea connoisseur, myself, ZABICOLife’s teas and tisanes are among the best I’ve ever had,” added actor/comedian Cocoa Brown.

About Gladstone St. Auburn Etienne

Etienne had the good fortune to grow up on an organic farm on Dominica, “the nature island of the Caribbean,” which is home to the largest number of centenarians per capita of any nation – and three times as many as Britain or the United States, according to BBCCaribbean.com. The longevity of the population is largely attributable to diet, which consists of an abundance of herbs, fruits, vegetables, and seafood.

Etienne spent his youth on his family’s farm amid an abundance of herbs, vegetables, fruits, and animals. His mother is an expert herbalist, so his education in herbal teas and remedies began very early in life. Over the years, Etienne developed a deep passion for helping people live in natural and healthy ways. After seeing the improvements, his own herbal tisanes and herbal detoxes made in the lives of his family and friends, he decided to help as many people as he can enjoy them and their exceptionally healthy benefits.

Etienne shares his experience and vision in the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=9&v=OIjKgUccI18&feature=emb_title

To learn more about ZABICOLife and order products online please visit https://zabicolife.com . Currently, the company is offering free shipping on all orders over $45. Please follow ZABICOLife on social media at @ZABICOLife.

For More Information Contact,

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bec46c90-088f-4b0b-abed-940c1de8a7ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d75fe2f-6954-4b18-bcab-23c313bb2c30

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a5c79e6-5790-4bb1-86d2-9c29769a4179

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69f821ce-73e7-4b69-a382-dc30d7517745

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a58bca60-0582-4878-91e6-6ea9691cc7bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abfb96e8-e927-46e7-be95-d1df1f126d2c