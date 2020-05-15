SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that Say Insurance® selected eGain for digital member service and engagement.



Say Insurance® is an online car insurance provider in Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. A subsidiary of Shelter Insurance®, the company strives to make insurance purchase and consumption easy for consumers.

Customers want to use digital touchpoints to interact with insurance carriers at every point in their journey1 and this trend is even more pronounced among younger consumers. To serve them better, Say Insurance® embarked on digitalizing their customer engagement process, starting with collaborative browsing, aka cobrowse, to acquire, onboard, and serve members.

With eGain Cobrowse™, customer service agents in the contact center and field offices can collaboratively browse any website with a customer, show them around, help them navigate and fill out forms with privacy and security, implemented at a granular level.

“Easy digital customer engagement is our brand differentiator,” said Marc Deiter, Director of Say Insurance®. “With eGain, we will delight customers with digital-first collaborative assistance in their insurance journey.”

“Our patented secure cobrowse capability has boosted onboarding rates by as much as 200% for insurance carriers,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to helping boost Say Insurance®’s customer delight scores.”

More information

eGain Cobrowse™: https://www.egain.com/products/cobrowse/

eGain Suite: https://hd.egain.com/overviews/egain-suite.pdf

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain

Our omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital-first experiences for leading brands. Infused with AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our award-winning platform helps clients automate and optimize customer journeys via virtual assistance, messaging, social, mobile, web, and contact centers. To learn more about eGain, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4514

1 Insurance Research Council consumer survey: https://www.insurance-research.org/research-publications/digitizing-auto-insurance-customer-relationship