NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW



CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 14, 2020 (the “Meeting”). 30 shareholders holding a total of 29,020,129 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 58.48% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 8, 2020. Voting on all matters at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands other than the election of directors, the approval of the grant of unallocated units and deferred share units, which were conduct by ballot. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at six with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 8, 2020 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Michael R. Binnion 99.52%

(28,879,233) 0.48%

(138,101) Simon P. D. Batcup 99.37%

(28,835,513) 0.63%

(181,821) Daniel J. Bordessa 96.72%

(28,065,482) 3.28%

(951,852) Honourable Joe Oliver 99.34%

(28,825,714) 0.66%

(191,620) Ember W.M. Shmitt 99.52%

(28,877,414)

0.48%

(139,920) Douglas J. Strong 99.46%

(28,860,213) 0.54%

(157,121)

In addition to the annual resolutions, including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors, resolutions were passed approving the unallocated units under the Corporation’s PSU plan and the unallocated deferred share units under the Corporation’s DSU plan.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals, snubbing and other services to the oil and gas industry.