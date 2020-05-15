New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Oncology Market By Animal Type By Therapy By Cancer Type By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893267/?utm_source=GNW

The physical examination allows for the diagnosis of the involvement of cancers and the identification of concurrent conditions that can affect the treatment plan.



When a tumor is identified, the vet records its size, location, and gross appearance, and palpate regional lymph nodes. The suspicion of a metastatic neoplasm rises as the lymph nodes are swollen, solid, or immovable; however, normal lymph node palpation does not guarantee a lack of metastasis. Hence in most cases, some form of biopsy of the lymph node is recommended.



Intralesional, or debulking, surgery is incomplete resection of a tumor (within the pseudo capsule) with the residual gross disease. It is rarely an appropriate cure for neoplastic diseases, be it benign or malignant. This procedure leaves a tumor cell strain that is often too large, even with adjunctive therapies, such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy, to achieve a successful outcome.



Cancer is prevalent in dogs and in recent years, chemotherapy has progressed dramatically with canine oncology becoming a practice in many countries like the UK, Australia, and the US. However, there were no large-scale trials of the potential side effects of chemotherapeutic drugs in associated animals and very little debate on the ethics of using chemotherapy in these species. In general, the prognosis for animals suffering from malignant neoplasia (which can be conducive to chemotherapy) remains low, and the role of oncology in veterinary medicine can be debated.



Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into Canine and Feline. Based on Therapy, the market is segmented into Chemotherapy, Radiology, Surgery, Immunotherapy and Others. Based on Cancer Type, the market is segmented into Lymphoma, Mast Cell Cancer, Mammary & Squamous Cell Cancer and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Regeneus Ltd., Elanco Animal Health, Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., PetCure Oncology, LLC (Accelitech, LLC), AB Science SA, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A., and Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Veterinary Oncology Market



Nov-2019: Varian Medical Systems came into partnership with VCA Animal Hospitals. The partnership was announced as a part of the company’s newly launched network of VCA Pet CancerCare Centers across North America for providing advanced pet cancer radiotherapy treatment at its specialty hospitals.



Aug-2019: Elanco Animal Health Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Bayer AG’s animal-health unit. The acquisition would strengthen Elanco’s Animal Health business.



Aug-2019: Boehringer Ingelheim signed partnership agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The partnership was focused on conducting collaborative research to rapidly advance therapies for various types of cancers, including gastrointestinal and lung cancers.



Jul-2019: Boehringer Ingelheim took over AMAL Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on cancer immunotherapy. The acquisition helped the company to become an innovator of novel cancer therapies, including immuno-oncology treatments.



Jul-2019: Elanco Animal Health completed the acquisition of Aratana Therapeutics. The acquisition complemented Elanco’s field presence and capitalized on new opportunities for Elanco pet therapy brands.



Jun-2019: Varian acquired Endocare and Alicon. The acquisition broadened its portfolio of multidisciplinary integrated cancer care solutions.



Jun-2018: Zoetis teamed up with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to research the use of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapeutics in animals and discover new veterinary treatments.



Jul-2017: PetCure Oncology collaborated with Varian Medical Systems. The collaboration was aimed at bringing a different level of care to pets suffering from cancer. Under this collaboration, the Varian’s software suite, including the RapidPlan and ARIA platforms were integrated across PetCure Oncology’s national network of veterinary cancer care centers.



May-2017: Karyopharm Therapeutics signed a licensing agreement with Anivive Lifesciences, a biotech company focused on innovations in the veterinary drug and bioinformatics space. Following this agreement, the latter company got the exclusive rights from Karyopharm to research, develop, and commercialize verdinexor (KPT-335) for the treatment of cancer in companion animals.



May-2017: Varian Medical Systems launched the Halcyon system, a new device for cancer treatment. Halcyon simplifies and enhances virtually every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). This new treatment system has been designed for expanding the availability of high-quality cancer care and help save the lives of millions more cancer patients



