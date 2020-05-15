Lake City, Colo., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top-tier building professionals are used to fighting for their economic lives. They’ve ridden out recessions, housing moratoriums, market adjustments, real estate bubbles, tariffs, and a whole host of other challenges. Using what they learned from those lean times, they face today’s new coronavirus strictures with steely determination and strategic planning.
Flash interviews and data crunching find high-performance pros cautiously upbeat about the future, and adapting quickly to virtual sales, product selections, and meetings. They are focused on the post-pandemic future and how to come out the other side of the shutdown in better shape than ever.
Ebook interview themes include:
In one read, these 15 building industry leaders and Green Builder editors give you the building industry pulse, innovative ways for your company to respond, and some good old-fashioned advice to weather COVID-19 and any future hurdles.
