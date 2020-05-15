NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive relay market was valued at USD 15.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2020-2025. excessive transformation of automotive industry from traditional to electrification has led to extensive use of electronic components in a vehicle that is further contributing towards accentuating the demand of automotive relay in the commercial as well as passenger vehicles that will further bolster the growth of global automotive relay market.



The capacitive load segment is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025 in the global automotive relay market

Based on application, the global automotive relay market is categorized into capacitive loads, resistive loads, and inductive loads. Among all, capacitive load segment is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025. Modern cars in the present scenario require relay for their efficient operation this includes power window, wiper, air conditioner, door lock system and fuel injection.

Explore key industry insights in 57 tables and 35 figures from the 175 pages of report, "Global Automotive Relay Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Product (Plug-In Relay, PCB Relay, High Voltage Relay, Others), by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), by Application (Capacitive Loads, Resistive Loads, Inductive Loads)"

Geography Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest automotive relay market in 2019. This is owing to the high penetration of automobiles in emerging countries such as China along with implementation of safety principles. On the other hand, North America is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments attributed towards OEMs in order to create electric vehicles.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive relay market are Mouser Electronics, Inc., Fujitsu, Omron Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., ABB Group, TE Connectivity Corporation, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, American Zettler, Nippon-Aleph, NEC Corporation, Daesung Electric, and Sharp Corporation.

Global Automotive Relay Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Plug-In Relay

PCB Relay

High Voltage Relay

Others

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Capacitive Loads

Resistive Loads

Inductive Loads

Geographical Segmentation

Automotive Relay Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

COVID-19 Outbreak – Impact Assessment on Automotive Industry

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected many industries including automotive industry. The global economy has been largely affected by the growth in the automotive sector. The sector employs more than 9 million people alone in manufacturing of automobiles globally, which includes over 5% of the global manufacturing workforce. Many other industries including steel, iron, glass, plastics, textile, rubber, software among others are dependent on the demand from automotive sector.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/covid-19-outbreak-automotive-industry

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market was valued at USD 1,513.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,096.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2025. The growth of this market is attributed towards rapid need for mapping data pertaining to ocean globally along with extensive requirement for maritime security. These vehicles are extremely efficient in estimating the threats and monitoring water quality. In order to prevent water bodies from getting contaminated the government authorities globally are undertaking initiatives in order to combat this situation and unmanned surface vehicle performs significant role and helps the government in conducting surveillance.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/unmanned-surface-vehicle-market

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

From USD 7.0 million in 2019, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market is predicted to grow to USD 172.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The growth of this market is attributed towards the increasing awareness for protecting the environment and restricting the use of fossil fuels, that has stimulated the governments and various institutions to invest in R&D for wireless car charging. Moreover, the wireless electric cars use power by use of electric motors that run by battery packs that are rechargeable, that results in causing less pollution and are environmental friendly in comparison to that of conventional vehicles.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market

