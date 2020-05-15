New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Lights Market By Type By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893266/?utm_source=GNW

They are commonly used by physicians, surgeons, and other medical practitioners.



Surgical light illuminates the patient’s surgical site for precise and accurate visualization when conducting surgery. These lights are designed to work for long periods without unnecessary heat radiation. Several lights are readily available to meet the needs of optimal visualization during surgery and procedures. In addition, the surgical lighting options include ceiling mounting, wall-mounted, or floor stand. The surgical light can also be used in all three configurations, depending on the model.



The growing number of hospitals, increased investment in operating room equipment, and a rise in the global geriatric population are the key factors driving the market growth of surgical lights. In addition, the rise in regulatory approvals for specific surgical lights is driving the market growth. In addition, increased product availability, a substantial increase in demand for well-equipped surgical lights to enhance the visibility and accessibility of healthcare facilities, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure in developing economies are boosting the growth of the market for surgical lights.



Nevertheless, the high cost of LED & CFL lights and the effects of their intensive usage is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, technical advancements in these lights and a rise in awareness of patient care are projected to generate lucrative growth prospects for the expansion of the market.



Hospitals focus on providing improved healthcare facilities and equipping hospitals with the latest equipment and technologies to improve healthcare services. These are significant factors that can drive the market growth for surgical lights. Supportive government policies and programs, such as tax and duty exemptions for imported medical systems and medications and discounted prices for hospital establishments, to boost the country’s health facilities, are further contributing to the global market growth of surgical lights.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Halogen and LED. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Steris PLC, A-dec, Inc., Engineered Medical Solutions Company, LLC (BihlerMED), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, CV Medical, LLC, Skytron, LLC, Sunnex Group (Amplex Group Pty. Ltd.).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Halogen and



• LED



By Application



• Cardiac Surgery



• Gynecological Surgery



• Neurosurgery



• ENT Surgery and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation



• Steris PLC



• A-dec, Inc.



• Engineered Medical Solutions Company, LLC (BihlerMED)



• Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG



• CV Medical, LLC



• Skytron, LLC



• Sunnex Group (Amplex Group Pty. Ltd.)



