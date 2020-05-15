NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against E-House (China) Holdings Limited ("E-House" or "the Company") (NYSE: EJ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired E-House securities (1) during the period from April 15, 2016, until August 31, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”); or (2) by way of, or as a result, of tendering their American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) as part of the merger, regardless of when that tender occurred. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ej.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the merger was not fair or in the best interest of those investors not affiliated with the buyer group; (2) there were plans for post-merger transactions; (3) the projections in the proxies were not based on the best available information; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, prospects, and the merger, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ej or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in E-House you have until June 9, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

