High prevalence of unsafe snacks and simple affordability has led to extremely unhealthy diets, which have resulted in elevated incidences of diabetes and high levels of obesity. This raised the market for nutritionally dense food.



A growing understanding of the side effects of synthetic cosmetics allows customers to choose natural beauty products rather than traditional beauty products. Consumers tend to buy personal care products made with super-food ingredients such as avocado, turmeric, coconut oil and honey. This inspired manufacturers of personal care products to concentrate on producing natural beauty products with superfood ingredients. The increasing use of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products will be one of the key trends that will have a positive impact on the growth of the superfood market.



The health benefits of superfoods increase their importance among end-users. Superfruits are rich in fibers, vitamins, antioxidants, polyphenols and minerals that help metabolism, strengthen the immune system, muscles and bones, and protect the body from wear and tear. The increasing understanding of safety and the need to lead a healthy lifestyle are also adding to the rising market for superfoods.



Many superfoods are native to tropical parts of the planet. As a result, transparency of the supply chain is important, and the certification of products is as critical as ever for European purchasers. Organic cacao beans come from Peru, while the seeds of organic hemp protein powder are cultivated on registered organic farms in East Asia, and organic turmeric is cultivated in India. Regardless of their country of origin, wholesale organic superfood products are subject to stringent quality standards and comply with EU organic regulatory requirements.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fruits, Herbs & Roots, Grains & Cereals, Vegetables and Other types. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Beverages and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, General Mills, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited (Nutriasia, Inc.), Sunfood Corporation, OMG! Organic Meets Good, Suncore Foods, Inc., Nutiva, Inc., Creative Nature Ltd., Raw Nutritional, Healthy Truth.



Apr-2020: Nutiva introduced a line of Organic Avocado Oils. The new range is available in three variants: Organic 100% Pure Avocado Oil, Organic MCT Oil Blend Avocado Oil, and Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil.



Jan-2020: Archer Daniels Midland took over Yerbalatina Phytoactives, a manufacturer of natural plant-based extracts and ingredients. The acquisition expanded ADM’s business in Brazil.



Oct-2019: Nutiva launched the new Organic MCT Creamer, a powdered, plant-based creamer packed with the benefits of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) from coconut oil.



Oct-2019: Del Monte Foods launched Fruit Crunch Parfaits. Fruit Crunch Parfaits are a crave-worthy, guilt-free breakfast or anytime snack. It is a non-dairy mindful snack option that is on trend with wellness-conscious consumers who value taste, simple ingredients and dairy alternatives.



Jul-2019 General Mills collaborated with GoodBelly, a pioneer in probiotics. The collaboration was aimed to distribute a line of lactose-free yogurts and a single probiotic infused cereal.



Mar-2019: Archer Daniels Midland signed an agreement with Cargill following whcih the companies have established GrainBridge, L.L.C., a Joint Venture Company. The joint venture aimed to develop digital tools to help North American farmers consolidate information on production economics and grain marketing activities into a single digital platform.



Aug-2018: Archer Daniels Midland announced an agreement to acquire oilseeds assets of Brazilian company, Algar Agro. The acquisition of Algar Agro plants aims to strengthen ADM’s position in Brazilian meal and bottled oil markets.



Jan-2016: General Mills acquired EPIC Provisions, a rapidly growing, premium meat snacks company. The acquisition helped the company to enter in an entirely new natural snacking category.



