With rising recognition and a large number of health benefits associated with its use, consumers are increasingly substituting stevia for sugar. Numerous food and beverage producers often use it in coffee, tea, smoothies, and yogurt to sell low-calorie items.



The most widely used sweeteners, sucrose, dextrose (glucose), and corn syrups are important for the manufacture of confectionery products such as hard candy, sugar, taffy, chewing gum, chocolate and gum candies. In addition to their role in these products, they are commonly used because of their low cost, availability, and ease of use during processing. The formulations of several sweetened confections rely on the properties of stevia. Depending on the confection, stevia helps to provide sweetness, enhanced mouthfeel, crystallization, texture, shape, extended shelf life, flavor, and color to the finished product.



Stevia’s success has risen exponentially in the last 10 years. With the current power of health activists and the rise in sugar levies, food and beverage manufacturers will seriously consider using higher grades of stevia. Sugar replacement as well as the use of artificial sweeteners. As processes improve and recipes become more refined, Stevia’s 2nd generation enzyme is well-positioned to push that grow upward. A sweeter, more cost-effective future.



Increased demand for natural sweeteners, particularly beverages, is expected to increase demand in the near future. Increased market penetration in the food industry due to its superior sweetening properties is expected to spur production.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019. The declining trend in market sizes is expected to not only sustain but will also amplify itself in year 2020 hugely disturbing the economies worldwide.



The global demand for sweeteners is now regulated by artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, and cyclamate. Stevia, on the other hand, is a natural sweetener and a niche product within the market for high-intensity sweeteners. Over the last few years, there has been a growing tendency to focus on naturally-derived sweeteners and food additives due to increasing consumer awareness of the ill effects of artificial additives on human health.



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder, Liquid and others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Retail and other End Users. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Direct Channel and Indirect Channel. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Geographical Expansions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, PepsiCo, Inc. and The Coca Cola Company are the forerunners in the Stevia Market. Companies such as Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, S&W Seed Company, Evolva Holdings SA, and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Stevia Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ingredion, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, S&W Seed Company, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Evolva Holdings SA, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Pyure Brands, LLC.



Recent strategies deployed in Stevia Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Ingredion extended its partnership with SweeGen, a nature-based sweetener company. Ingredion is a global distributor for SweeGen and a great partner to support the commercialization of its next-generation stevia sweeteners. Together, the companies aimed to use each other strengths, while eliminating unnecessary exclusivity barriers to execution.



Apr-2019: Tata & Lyle came into an agreement with Codexis to further expand the supply and licensing of the latter company’s novel performance enzymes. These enzymes are used to manufacture Tata & Lyle’s TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener. The agreement marked as the second successful F&B ingredient process innovation between the companies has enabled the companies to jointly develop the TASTEVA M process.



Mar-2019: Evolva announced that Cargill and DSM have established a joint venture, Avansya. Avansya would produce fermentation-based sweeteners and market them under EverSweet brand name. Evolva has an undergoing royalty contract with Cargill and remains in force on all EverSweet products sold. This joint venture would expand and accelerate the global market adoption of EverSweet sweeteners.



Oct-2018: S&W Seed Company signed an agreement with AGT Food and Ingredients. Following this agreement, the former company has established a joint venture company with the latter company’s subsidiary, AGT Foods Africa. The new company has been registered in South Africa and operates under the name of SeedVision SA. SeedVision uses AGT Foods Africa’s production and processing facilities for producing S&W’s hybrid sunflower, grain sorghum, and forage sorghum for sale by SeedVision in the African continent, Middle East countries, and Europe.



Acquisition and mergers:



Apr-2020: Ingredion signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 75% controlling stake in PureCircle Limited, one of the leading producers and innovators of stevia sweeteners for the global food and beverage industries. PureCircle’s leadership in stevia would be integrated with Ingredion’s extensive portfolio of texturizers and functional build-back ingredients and expertise. The integration would enable the company to provide the complete suite of complementary ingredients and integrated solutions to solve the sugar reduction challenges of food and beverage companies.



Nov-2018: S&W Seed Company acquired the assets of Chromatin, Inc. from Livingstone. Chromatin is a leading hybrid sorghum seed technology provider focused on the development, performance improvement, production, and distribution of hybrid sorghum seeds. The acquisition helped the company in its continuous development and commercialization of hybrid sorghum seed technology portfolio.



Sep-2018: PepsiCo took over SodaStream, the in-home soda producer. The acquisition expanded the company’s opportunities for tea and herbal concentrates, enabling the customers to accelerate their flight from sugary-drinks.



Jul-2017: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) completed the acquisition of Chamtor, a manufacturer of sweeteners and starches based on wheat. The acquisition helped the company to expand its geographical foothold in Eastern Europe and Western Europe.



Geographical Expansions:



Oct-2019: Coca-Cola released Coca Cola Stevia in Canada for providing no-sugar drink to the Canadian customers. Coca-Cola Stevia is available at all major and independent retailers across Canada in several packaging sizes and formats, including 500 mL bottles, 6 packs of 222 mL mini cans, and 12 packs of 355 mL cans.



May-2018: Coca-Cola launched the Coca-Cola product exclusively sweetened with stevia in New Zealand. Coca-Cola Stevia No Sugar replaced Coca-Cola Life products in the country, and the no-sugar beverage contains just 1.3 kilojoules (0.3 calories) per 100ml.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2019: Tate & Lyle launched Zolesse Natural Flavour made from glycosylated stevia extract. Zolesse is a true formulator-friendly flavor solution. This extract is the result of the company’s partnership with Sweet Green Fields (SGF), a stevia ingredient firm.



Nov-2018: Tate & Lyle announced that it is launching Intesse Stevia 2.0 and Optimizer Stevia 4.10, two new stevia-based, zero-calorie sweeteners. Optimizer Stevia 4.10 is appropriate for use across a wide range of applications, from beverages and confectionery to sports nutrition powders; whereas, Intesse Stevia 2.0 is a premium sweetener suitable for formulations requiring a high amount of sugar replacement. These solutions are the result of its partnership with Sweet Green Fields.



Jul-2018: Tate & Lyle released TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener, a Reb M stevia sweetener. This sweetener tastes remarkably like sugar. The new label-friendly, premium stevia sweetener is the first Reb M offering from Tate & Lyle, opening additional possibilities for great-taste, reduced-sugar products for food and beverage customers and their consumers.



Feb-2018: Archer Daniels Midland launched the new high Reb M product line. Made from GLG’s proprietary high Reb M Dream Sweetener Stevia Leaf, this next-generation stevia product line replaces sugar with better-tasting, low-calorie natural sweetening systems, and solutions that provide a sugar-like sensory experience.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Form



• Powder



• Liquid and



• others



By End User



• Food and Beverages



• Pharmaceuticals



• Retail and



• other End Users



By Distribution Channel



• Direct Channel and



• Indirect Channel



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Ingredion, Incorporated



• Tate & Lyle PLC



• The Coca Cola Company



• PepsiCo, Inc.



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• S&W Seed Company



• Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.



• Evolva Holdings SA



• Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.



• Pyure Brands, LLC



