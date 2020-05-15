CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2020 (the “Meeting”), shareholders elected all five of the proposed nominees listed in Birchcliff’s information circular dated March 25, 2020 (the “Information Circular”). In addition, shareholders approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.
The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Birchcliff’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com. The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
|Matters Voted Upon
|Outcome of
Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Against or
Withheld, as
applicable
|1.
|Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of
Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at five.
|Passed(1)
|N/A
|N/A
|2.
|Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the
following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold
office until the close of the next annual meeting of
shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is
elected or appointed:
|(a)
|Dennis A. Dawson
|Elected(2)
|121,837,018
95.57%
|5,653,037
4.43%
|(b)
|Debra A. Gerlach
|Elected(2)
|121,892,737
95.61%
|5,597,318
4.39%
|(c)
|Stacey E. McDonald
|Elected(2)
|121,802,219
95.54%
|5,687,836
4.46%
|(d)
|James W. Surbey
|Elected(2)
|122,140,325
95.80%
|5,349,730
4.20%
|(e)
|A. Jeffery Tonken
|Elected(2)
|121,151,462
95.03%
|6,338,593
4.97%
|3.
|Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as
the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close
of the next annual meeting of shareholders of
Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to
fix their remuneration as such.
|Passed(1)
|N/A
|N/A
|4.
|Ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set forth
on page 10 of the Information Circular, to approve all
unallocated stock options under Birchcliff’s stock
option plan
|Passed(2)
|102,432,727
80.35%
|25,057,328
19.65%
|Notes:
(1) The vote was conducted by a show of hands.
(2) The vote was conducted by ballot.
About Birchcliff:
Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.
