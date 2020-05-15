New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market By Type By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893263/?utm_source=GNW

All devices of spintronic technology function as per the spin orientation according to the information stored in the spins. The spins, which are attached to mobile electrons, then carry the information along a wire, leading to a terminal which reads the information.



Information is traditionally collected, interpreted, and transmitted in electronic devices using a charge from an electron. This pattern is becoming increasingly energy-inefficient, owing to the fact that load movement within an information-processing system often leads to current flow and related dissipation. Replacing "charge" with an electron’s "spin" to transform information can remove much of the power dissipation and lead to more energy-efficient "green electronics" being implemented. This has fueled demand for spintronic logic products, thereby increasing the growth in the market.



The growth of the global market for spintronic logic devices is motivated by a significant increase in demand for spin electronics in electronic devices due to its many advantages over traditional electronics as it has been commonly used in data storage devices due to its quicker data processing capability and improved storage space. In addition, the rise in electric car penetration, which continues to increase the need for lightweight construction and decreased battery working space & power consumption in electric vehicles, has accelerated the adoption of spintronic products.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Metal Based Devices and Semiconductor Based Devices. Metal Based Devices are further segmented into Spin -Transfer Torque Device, Tunnel-Magneto Resistance, Giant-Magneto Resistance and Others. Semiconductor Based Devices are further bifurcated across Spin Diode and Spin Filter & Spin Field Effect Transistor. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Industrial Motors, Electric Vehicles, Data Storage, Semiconductor Lasers, Magnetic Tunnel Transistor and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Infineon Technologies AG and Spectris PLC are the forerunners in the Spintronic Logic Devices Market. Companies such as NVE Corporation, Crocus Technology, Inc., and Everspin Technologies, Inc., Kistler Group, MTS Systems Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., and Spin Memory, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Spintronic Logic Devices Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, MTS Systems Corporation (PCB Piezotronics, Inc.), Kistler Group (Kistler Holding AG), Spectris PLC (HBM), Everspin Technologies, Inc., NVE Corporation, Crocus Technology, Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Spin Memory, Inc., Sensor Technology Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Spintronic Logic Devices Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Aug-2019: Everspin Technologies signed an IP cross-licensing agreement with Seagate Technology, a world leader in data storage solutions. Under this agreement, the latter company aimed to assigned and licensed its MRAM patents to Everspin. The agreement also includes the licensing of specific Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) patents from Everspin to Seagate.



Aug-2019: Everspin Technologies collaborated with Cadence Design Systems, an electronic design automation software and engineering services company. With the help of Cadence, Everspin aimed to expand the ecosystem for its 1 Gb Spin-transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM). Cadence provides DDR4 Design IP (DIP) and Verification IP (VIP) support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM memory.



Jul-2019: Everspin Technologies came into partnership with Sage Microelectronics Corporation, a semiconductor company. Following the partnership, Sage’s new Enterprise Grade Flash memory controller would provide native support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM memory. Sage Microelectronics controllers with Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM allow storage system designers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical by offering protection against power loss without the use of super capacitors or batteries.



Jul-2019: Everspin Technologies partnered with Phison Electronics Corporation, a public electronics company. Under the partnership, the latter company aimed to provide native support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM memory in its next generation enterprise SSD controller lineup. Phison controllers with Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM helps the storage system designers in enhancing the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2019: MTS Systems signed a definitive agreement to acquire R&D, a leader in designing and manufacturing of test systems. The acquisition broadened the Test & Simulation technology base of MTS. It also expanded its market presence for wind energy and aerospace markets.



Jun-2019: Infineon Technologies announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The acquisition would strengthen its business and help the company in providing the most comprehensive portfolio to its customers.



Apr-2018: Spectris announced that its subsidiaries Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration (‘BKSV’) and HBM merged their activities. Both BKSV and HBM are operating companies under the Test and Measurement segment of Spectris. The combined company is named as HBK (Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær). Both the companies have combined their expertise and strengths for delivering differentiated customer value, for example, in the domains of propulsion, durability, safety and noise, vibration, and harshness.



Oct-2017: Spectris completed the acquisition of The Omnicon Group, a company that provides a range of services for helping its customers in analyzing and improving product reliability and safety. The acquisition complemented the existing capability of the reliability and durability software and services portfolio within Spectris’ Test and Measurement segment. The acquisition enabled the company to expand its geographic growth opportunities across the US and in Europe.



Aug-2017: Kistler Group acquired Vester Elektronik, a specialist in sensor technology and test automation. The acquisition added expertise to the field of automation and sensor technology and also facilitated the establishment of a centre of excellence for optical measurement in Germany.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: NVE Corporation launched the ASR012-10E Smart I²C TMR Angle Sensor. These new angle sensors provide a pulse-width modulated (PWM) output.



Dec-2019: NVE Corporation introduced the AHK991-14E high-field, low voltage, low power, Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) magnetic switch. The new sensors have a 350 millitesla (3500 oersted) typical operate point, which is high enough for detecting the MRI fields or strong, rare-earth magnets in close proximity that disrupt lower-field sensors.



Nov-2019: NVE Corporation extended its line of continuous-duty nanopower Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) magnetic switches by adding three new volt ADT-Series TMR switches. ADT sensors combine ultralow power and high speed and provide ultralow power, making these sensors ideal for battery applications.



Jun-2019: NVE Corporation unveiled the ALT025 Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) analog bridge magnetic sensor. This sensor has an extraordinary amount of signal and a wide linear range.



May-2019: FUTEK released the MBA500 torque and thrust bi-axial load cell. These solutions can be fixed into the motor’s end for characterizing the torque and thrust generated from each motor and propeller.



Mar-2019: Crocus Technology launched the CT100 device, an advanced, high-performance linear (1D) magnetic sensor based on Crocus’ TMR based technology. This device provides best-in-class performance across a wide temperature range together with an extremely low linearity error, low ysteresis, and low noise that allows it to address many consumers, industrial, and automotive applications and markets.



Jan-2019: NVE Corporation launched the new ASR002-10E Smart Angle Sensor. The new sensor integrates a unique Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor element with elegant digital signal processing.



