Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Van Johson is the talented son of the U.S. Army Senior Aviator, a highly decorated combat veteran, and a flight instructor. He was born at the home of the 75th Ranger Battalion, Fort Benning Army Base. He was raised in a well-mannered and disciplined environment under the guidance and supervision of his father, who was Arlington National Cemetery with full honors in 2005. He followed his father and joined the army as U.S. Army Infantry Squad Leader.





After leaving the army, Anthony O Van Johnson became a professional musician in Europe and San Francisco. He performed with renowned music bands and also showcased his profound talent at theatres. His music talent didn't limit to only one genre, during his musical journey he performed in various types. His passion for music was merely matchless.





The interest of Anthony Van Johnson Atlanta wasn't only limited to music; later, he became a martial arts competitor and instructor. He taught students different self-defense techniques and also instructed them on the best survival skills. He took part in various inter-state competitions in Europe and other states. His combat skills and competitive nature shaped his future career in the most subtle manner.





No other lawyer in Atlanta has such a diverse skill set. His passion for music let him understand the rhythm of life, while his martial art skills made him handle difficult life challenges with utmost courage and strength. When he joined a law school, he was the only person who already worked in three different career zones, aka members of the U.S. Army Mounted Color Guard & Drill Team, a professional musician in famous theatres, and Senior Health Physics Technician in the nuclear industry. For such a visionary man, the sky was the limit.





After completing his law school, he joined a law firm in downtown Atlanta. He had to handle an enormous amount of criminal cases, which were left in the middle by a departing attorney. From the day first at this firm, he had to take over a big responsibility on his shoulder. His superior handed over him all the cases and asked him to handle it most effectively. He worked for almost 19 months, and during that time, he got all the recognition and skills that he wanted. But it wasn't his end game. From the day he joined law school, he had a dream of launching his law firm and to become an unbeaten trial lawyer.





His competitive spirit was the gift of his dedication and passion for martial arts. Although he handled a variety of criminal cases in Atlanta law firms, he had his eyes on the big picture. Working for others wasn't as charming as having your firm with your name on the door. It's what he achieved just after less than two years of his dedicated work in a law firm; he got enough experience and skill to launch his firm. Attorney Anthony Van Johnson’s law firm was started, and from the day first, he got clients who trusted his wit and expertise.





The law firm of Anthony Van Johnson got name and fame in Atlanta. People who were unsatisfied with their current lawyers switched to Johnson and shared their stories with their friends and even on the web.





One of his customers, Jaime L, gave his five-star reviews and rating. The client said that Van Johnson Law Firm is the best in the Atlanta Metro Area. He was upset due to the unprofessional services of two lawyers he already hired for his divorce case, which was pretty simple, but. However, his lawyer turned a simple case into a complete mess. So, he found rescue from that case with the help of Anthony Van Johnson Lawyer. Jaime Said that Johnson was a reliable, smart, and compassionate attorney who produced outstanding results for him. Anthony helped him settle his divorce case on his favorable terms.