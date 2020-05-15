NEW YORK,, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fraud detection and prevention market was valued at USD 28.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 85.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2020-2025.



Industry Insights by Offering (Solution [Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Governance, Risk, & Compliance {GRC}), Service [Professional Service, Managed Service]), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), by Fraud Type (Internal, External), by Threat Type (Account Takeover and Scanning, Digital Ad Frauds, Content Integrity Scamming, Wire and Automated Clearing House [ACH] Frauds and Card Cracking, Price Scraping, New Account Frauds, Phone Call Frauds, Acquirer and Merchant Frauds), by Application (Identity Theft, Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Others)

An increase in the use of artificial intelligence and Machine learning in the fraud detection and prevention market is predicted to create a huge opportunity in the forecast period. As the artificial intelligence and Machine learning decreases the workforce drastically, artificial intelligence and Machine learning help in creating the predictive models with the past data which will eventually detect the fraudulent activities and take the prevention steps accordingly.

The BFSI segment held the largest share in the global Fraud detection and prevention market in 2019

Based on the vertical, the global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and others. Among all the verticals, BFSI segment held the largest share in the global Fraud detection and prevention market in 2019. As the BFSI segment is considered to be the major threat for hackers as the BFSI deals with sensitive data. The amount of transaction and digitalization of payment in the BFSI sector allows the hacker to steal the most valuable information. So, most of the organizations in BFSI sectors are adopting the fraud detection and prevention system and software on a large scale to tackle the problem of the hackers which is predicted to gives a boost to the overall fraud detection and prevention market over the forecast period.

The digital ad frauds category is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period (2020 – 2025) in the global Fraud detection and prevention market

Based on threat type, the global fraud detection and prevention market is categorized into account takeover and scanning, digital Ad frauds, content integrity scamming, wire and automated clearing house (ACH) frauds and card cracking, price scraping, new account frauds, phone call frauds, acquirer and merchant frauds. Of all, the digital ad frauds category is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Explore key industry insights in 113 tables and 65 figures from the 237 pages of report, “Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Offering (Solution [Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Governance, Risk, & Compliance {GRC}), Service [Professional Service, Managed Service]), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), by Fraud Type (Internal, External), by Threat Type (Account Takeover and Scanning, Digital Ad Frauds, Content Integrity Scamming, Wire and Automated Clearing House [ACH] Frauds and Card Cracking, Price Scraping, New Account Frauds, Phone Call Frauds, Acquirer and Merchant Frauds), by Application (Identity Theft, Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America was the largest fraud detection and prevention market in 2019. This is owing to the rising fraudulent activities, increase in the adoption of the artificial intelligence and machine learning and IoT for fraud detection in the organization is predicted to give a boost to the North America region market in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific fraud detection and prevention market is projected to witness fastest growth in the global fraud detection and prevention market during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of fraud detection and prevention software and system across various verticals.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global fraud detection and prevention market are FICO, Fiserv, FIS Global, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Lavastorm, ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute Inc., and NCR Limited.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Coverage

Offering Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Solution Fraud Analytics Authentication Governance, Risk, & Compliance (GRC)

Service Professional Service Managed Service



Enterprise Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Cloud

On-Premises

Vertical Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Fraud Type Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Internal

External

Threat Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Account Takeover and Scanning

Digital Ad Frauds

Content Integrity Scamming

Wire and Automated Clearing House (ACH) Frauds and Card Cracking

Price Scraping

New Account Frauds

Phone Call Frauds

Acquirer and Merchant Frauds

Others

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Identity Theft

Payment Frauds

Money Laundering

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Region

North America

By Offering

By Enterprise Size

By Deployment Type

By Vertical

By Fraud Type

By Threat Type

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Offering

By Enterprise Size

By Deployment Type

By Vertical

By Fraud Type

By Threat Type

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Offering

By Enterprise Size

By Deployment Type

By Vertical

By Fraud Type

By Threat Type

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Offering

By Enterprise Size

By Deployment Type

By Vertical

By Fraud Type

By Threat Type

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

