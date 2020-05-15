May 15, 2020 14:00 ET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE 15 May 2020 at 21:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 15 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 15 May 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 8,000 shares Average price/share 3.9073 EUR Total Cost 31,285.40 EUR

Company now holds a total of 80,651 shares

including the shares repurchased on 15 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com



Puh. +358 10 309 5555

