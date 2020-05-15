NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Advance Auto Parts’ officers and/or directors. The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers of the company made false and misleading statements beginning in November 2016, in which they published guidance for the company’s 2017 financial performance that they knew was unattainable and which directly contradicted internal forecasts. On February 7, 2020, the court denied Advance Auto Parts’ motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint, finding the complaint adequately alleged that the company and its officers violated federal securities laws.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Apyx’s officers and/or directors. The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers made false and/or misleading statements and/or failures to disclose that the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint. On March 11, 2020, the court denied Apyx’s motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint, finding the complaint adequately alleged that the company and its officers violated federal securities laws.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Dycom’s officers and/or directors. The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Dycom’s large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, that Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues, and that said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues. On April 14, 2020, the court denied Dycom’s motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint, finding that the complaint stated a cause of action for securities fraud.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the purchase agreement with Stryker Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Wright Medical shareholders will receive $30.75 per share in cash.

