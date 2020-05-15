Total revenue declined to $9.4 million from $24.8 million





DENVER, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“The sharp reduction in customer drilling and completion and activity in the fourth quarter carried into the first quarter and was exacerbated by the Saudi-Russia price war and the worldwide economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ian Dickinson, President and CEO. “We continue to take steps to right size our cost structure. Since the first of the year we have taken approximately $2.0 million in annualized costs out of the business. This includes a significant headcount reduction, compensation cuts across the organization, closure of our Oklahoma facility and a temporary scaling back of operations at two other facilities. In addition, we have reduced our 2020 maintenance Capex budget by approximately $600,000 due to lower expected activity levels. These moves were difficult but necessary as we manage through the immediate challenges facing our industry.

“On a brighter note, we continue to build on the market share gains we achieved in 2019. We have won and are pursuing additional incremental business with new customers across our footprint, with a particular focus in Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania and North Dakota,” Dickinson added. “We also continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet and are in ongoing discussions with our lender and advisors regarding debt restructuring options.”

First Quarter Results

Total revenue in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, declined 62% to $9.4 million from $24.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Production services revenue was down 22% year over year to $3.2 million from $4.1 million. Production services included hot oiling, which declined to $2.9 million from $3.6 million, and acidizing, which declined to $270,000 from $469,000.

Production services generated a segment loss of $292,000 in the first quarter as compared to a segment profit of $770,000 in the same quarter last year.

Completion services revenue was down 70% in the first quarter to $6.2 million from $20.7 million.

Completion services generated a segment profit of $1.2 million, down from a segment profit of $8.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter declined 37% year over year to $11.6 million from $18.5 million due primarily to lower costs of providing completion services. Sales, general and administrative expense increased 10% in the first quarter to $1.8 million from $1.6 million. The increase was attributable to higher costs associated with bad debt reserve as well as professional fees related to the Company’s efforts to restructure its debt. Those increases were partially offset by elimination of redundant costs related to the acquisition of Adler Hot Oil Service.

The Company reported an operating loss of $2.3 million in the first quarter compared to operating income of $6.3 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss in the first quarter was $2.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, versus net income of $4.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was a negative $503,000, down from a positive $7.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Enservco used $1.0 million in cash from operations in the first quarter, down from $2.6 million in cash used in operations in the same quarter last year.

Conference Call Information

About Enservco

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com

*Note on non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing Enservco’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations table at the end of this release. We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include the ability to continue growing market share and taking costs out of the business and the ability to restructure debt. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Enservco. Enservco disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

ENSERVCO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Production services $ 3,202 $ 4,116 Completion services 6,184 20,696 9,386 24,812 Expenses Production services 3,494 3,346 Completion services 4,971 12,020 Sales, general and administrative expenses 1,762 1,602 Patent litigation and defense costs - 9 Loss on disposals of equipment 15 - Impairment loss - 127 Depreciation and amortization 1,396 1,400 Total operating expenses 11,638 18,504 (Loss) Income from Operations (2,252 ) 6,308 Other (expense) income Interest expense (641 ) (884 ) Gain on settlement - Other income (expense) 20 (65 ) Total other income expense (621 ) (949 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations Before Tax Benefit (2,873 ) 5,359 Income tax expense - - (Loss) Income from continuing operations $ (2,873 ) $ 5,359 Discontinued operations Income (Loss) from operations of discontinued operations 36 (1,056 ) Income tax benefit - - Income (Loss) on discontinued operations 36 (1,056 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,837 ) $ 4,303 (Loss) earnings from continuing operations per Common Share - Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.10 Loss from discontinued operations per Common Share - Basic - (0.02 ) Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 (Loss) earnings from continuing operations per Common Share - Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Loss from discontinued operations per Common Share - Diluted - (0.01 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding $ 55,518 $ 54,266 Add: Dilutive shares - 951 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding $ 55,518 $ 55,217





ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA * Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 EBITDA* Net (loss) income $ (2,837 ) $ 4,303 Add Back (Deduct) Interest Expense 642 884 Provision for income tax expense - - Depreciation and amortization (including discontinued operations) 1,403 1,683 EBITDA* (792 ) 6,870 Add Back (Deduct) Stock-based compensation 39 92 Patent Litigation and defense costs - 9 Gain on disposal of equipment (39 ) - Impairment loss - 127 Other (income) expense 279 64 EBITDA related to discontinued operations 10 774 Adjusted EBITDA* $ (503 ) $ 7,936 *Note: See below for discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measurements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management’s discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of the Company’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided herein. EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income (earnings), before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation from EBITDA and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance as set forth in the next paragraph. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, impairment losses, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance (e.g., income taxes, gain or losses on sale of equipment, severance and transition costs, gain on settlement, expenses to consolidate former Adler facilities, patent litigation and defense costs, other expense (income), EBITDA related to discontinued operations, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Additionally, our fixed charge coverage ratio covenant associated with our Loan and Security Agreement with East West Bank require the use of Adjusted EBITDA in specific calculations. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.





ENSERVCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 217 $ 663 Accounts receivable, net 5,695 6,424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 722 1,016 Inventories 359 398 Income tax receivable, current 57 43 Current assets of discontinued operations - 187 Total current assets 7,050 8,731 Property and equipment, net 25,450 26,620 Goodwill 546 546 Intangible assets, net 777 828 Income taxes receivable, noncurrent - 14 Right-of-use asset - financing, net 499 569 Right-of-use asset - operating, net 3,563 3,793 Other assets 407 445 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 1,301 1,430 TOTAL ASSETS $ 39,593 $ 42,976 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,600 $ 4,470 Senior revolving credit facility 34,589 33,994 Subordinated debt 2,394 2,381 Lease liability - financing, current 205 207 Lease liability - operating, current 853 848 Current portion of long-term debt 148 147 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 31 72 Total current liabilities 41,820 42,119 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current portion 175 198 Lease liability - Financing 207 259 Lease liability - Operating 2,805 3,009 Other liability 33 33 Long-term liability of discontinued operations 27 34 Total long-term liabilities 3,247 3,533 Total liabilities 45,067 45,652 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.005 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock. $.005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 55,612,829 and 55,642,829 shares issued, respectively; 103,600 shares of treasury stock; and 55,509,229 and 55,539,229 shares outstanding, respectively 275 278 Additional paid-in capital 22,108 22,066 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (27,857 ) (25,020 ) Total stockholders' equity (5,474 ) (2,676 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 39,593 $ 42,976 - -



