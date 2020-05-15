DALLAS, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL), a specialty property and casualty insurance company, today announced that it received notice from Nasdaq on May 13, 2020 that, as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 and because it remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As a result, the Company has until May 28, 2020 to submit an update to its original plan to regain compliance with the filing requirements. If such updated plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension until up to September 14, 2020, to regain compliance.



The notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The Company intends to timely submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and to work diligently to regain compliance with such listing rules within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules, the common stock of the Company will be subject to delisting on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The Company presently expects to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 in June 2020, and to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 within several weeks thereafter. However, unforeseen issues could arise that would delay these projected filing dates. Further, the current COVID-19 pandemic creates additional uncertainties regarding the availability of personnel and physical access to materials that could also delay these projected filing dates.

About Hallmark Financial

