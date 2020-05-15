New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Tables Market By Screen Size By Technology By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893256/?utm_source=GNW

As the popularity of these devices increased, they were used for a lot of purposes and in many sectors. These tables come with a wide screen that is embedded in touch and can be used to view any necessary details. These tables are commonly used in galleries, museums, exhibitions, and displays, in control rooms, and in different kinds of retail showrooms.



These tables have superior viewing angles, and are thus compared to other traditional display displays. These give the extraordinary effect that businesses need to impress their customers. The fact that these tables are portable and can be used in multiple locations makes these very popular among people around the globe. Several educational institutions are also using such interactive tables to help motivate students. These tables are very durable and resistant to scratches, and can also be used as a traditional surface for storing things.



Interactive retail displays have been used in the past to captivate the imagination and creativity. Smart signs undoubtedly have the ability to entertain, but eCommerce has shown that customers tend to raise and not neglect their purchasing goals. Today’s companies are fulfilling the need by offering smartphone passers-by control over interactive signage. Shoppers can search catalogs using smart displays, find deals and even process their payments. Successful display marketing approaches consider customer purchasing expectations but come up with creative ways to improve them. For example, social media, buyer’s guides, loyalty services and advertising integrates with analytics to offer a personalized shopping experience.



Based on Screen Size, the market is segmented into 32-65 inch and 65 inch & above. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Capacitive, LCD, LED and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Education, Exhibition & Trade Shows, Retail, Transportation & Hospitality, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boxlight Corporation, DigaliX Solutions SL, Eyefactive GmbH, Garamantis GmbH, Horizon Display, Inc., Ideum, Inc., Intermedia Touch, Inc., Marvel Technology (China) Co., Ltd., Elementary Technology Limited, TableConnect GmbH.



Strategies deployed in Interactive Tables Market



Mar-2020: Boxlight signed a distribution agreement with D&H Distributing, a North American technology distributor to the IT and consumer electronics supply channels. Under the agreement, D&H aimed to implement drive Boxlight’s innovative solutions in the enhanced-learning classroom through its partner community. Through this, the company aims to provide a comprehensive solution to meet their business requirements for software, hardware, and installations by using distributor’s AV sales specialists and solution architects.



Jan-2020: Boxlight announced that Shelby County Schools (SCS) in Tennessee have chosen its ProColor flat panel displays for use in its classrooms. Additionally, the schools are opting for Central Technologies, which is also the provider of Boxlight’s interactive panel displays. The agreement helped to ensure that the district would have access to quality products. These products would be capable of enabling a seamless interaction between teachers and students.



Nov-2019: Boxlight announced regional reseller agreements with Superior Fiber & Data Services Inc. in Texas and AV Associates which operates in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. Following the agreement, the companies aimed to sell Boxlight solutions and products to districts looking for classroom technologies that help students in learning more effectively and developing the essential skills they need for success.



Nov-2019: Ideum unveiled Drafting II Multitouch Table. The Drafting II has the high-quality PC components, including an Intel processor and dedicated NVIDIA graphics card.



Oct-2019: Boxlight signed a national reseller agreement with Sussman Education, a provider of K-12 education materials. The partnership enabled the former company to use Sussman’s extensive expertise, reach, and relationships to further enhance Boxlight’s goodwill as an effective technology to optimize student learning. Also, the latter company sells Boxlight products to schools and districts that are thinking of adopting classroom technologies for helping the students in learning more effectively.



Mar-2019: Boxlight acquired Modern Robotics, Inc., a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education Company, which provides programing and robotics solutions for the K-12 education market. The acquisition expanded the offerings of Boxlight in the red-hot field of STEM and robotics learning.



Jan-2019: Ideum launched a new conference room table. The table has been designed for maximum technical flexibility for meetings, presentations, and other interactive activities. This table provides multiple touch displays and powerful, fully integrated Windows computer systems with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors and dedicated NVIDIA graphics cards.



Oct-2018: Intermedia Touch partnered with Connect2Global. The partnership with Connect2Global aimed to strengthen Intermedia Touch as the brand in the South American market.



Sep-2018: Eyefactive launched the TAURUS multitouch table. The table combines a robust base with premium touchscreens by 3M in various dimensions. This table can be use as a presentation tool, for information and entertainment, for sales and consulting, as well as interactive teamwork in companies. This launch is the result of Eyefactiva’s partnership with 3M Company.



Aug-2018: Ideum announced an upgrade to its innovative Tangible Engine software development kit. Tangible Engine is the first object recognition designed for projected capacitive touch displays. Bundled was the upgrade option for Ideum multitouch tables. Through the adoption of Tangible Engine, the design agencies, museums, software developers, and others can enhance their multitouch applications with tangible objects. This ensures a user experience that is memorable and awe-inspiring.



May-2018: Boxlight Corporation introduced the ProColor 490 Touch Table. It can also be used for developing fine motor skills in special needs classrooms. The table has 4K-resolution and includes the MimioStudio classroom software as well as the MimioMobile Team app that enables up to four students to work together on interactive lessons and perform real-time assessments.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Screen Size



• 32-65 inch



• 65 inch & above



By Technology



• Capacitive



• LCD



• LED



• Others



By Application



• Education



• Exhibition & Trade Shows



• Retail



• Transportation & Hospitality



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Boxlight Corporation



• DigaliX Solutions SL



• Eyefactive GmbH



• Garamantis GmbH



• Horizon Display, Inc.



• Ideum, Inc.



• Intermedia Touch, Inc.



• Marvel Technology (China) Co., Ltd.



• Elementary Technology Limited



• TableConnect GmbH



