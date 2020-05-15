New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulin Storage Devices Market By Product Type By Insulated Kits Type By Patient Type By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893255/?utm_source=GNW

People with type 2 diabetes may need to take insulin if other drugs do not allow them to maintain adequate blood sugar control.



All insulins must be carefully stored to ensure they stay safe and effective. Improper storage may cause insulin to break down, disrupting its ability to regulate the blood sugar level efficiently and predictably. Depending on the type of insulin that patients are given, some minor variations that exist in how best to store it and how long it will last until it is opened.



Appropriate insulin storage is important to maintain the efficacy of insulin. In all of Eastern Africa except the southern highlands of Tanzania and the northern part of the region (Sudan, Red Sea, Afar Depression, Northern Somalia), temperatures differ no more than 5 C; giving average room temperatures in most parts of the area between 20–30 C.



The rapid growth of innovation in the fields of chemical and biochemical sensors, laboratory-on-a-chip, mobile technology, and wearable electronics offers an unparalleled opportunity to develop mobile and wearable point-of-care (POCT) self-testing systems. Effective introduction of such POCT technology results in reduced user intervention during service to minimize software errors; user-friendly, easy-to-use and quick detection platforms; high diagnostic accuracy and specificity; prompt clinical evaluation; and low cost of production and consumables.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Battery Operated and Insulated Kits. Based on Insulated Kits Type, the market is segmented into Insulin Cooling Wallets, Insulated Cooler Bags and Insulin Cooling Pouches. Based on Patient Type, the market is segmented into Type 1 Patients and Type 2 Patients. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key companies profiled in the report include ReadyCare, LLC, Medicool, Inc., Arkray, Inc., Zhengzhou Dison Electric Co., Ltd., Xiamen Tawa Enterprise Co., Ltd., Cooluli, Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., COOL Sarl.



