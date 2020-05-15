New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Data Management Market By Component By Deployment Type By Organization Size By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893254/?utm_source=GNW

EDM often addresses the idea of transmitting different datasets within applications and processes that depend on data sets consumption for completing business transactions or processes. EDM addresses situations where users autonomously model, handle, store, and source data within an enterprise. Uncoordinated methods may lead to discrepancies in quality and data disputes that lower the trustworthiness of the data used for reporting and various operations.



Enterprise data management collects data automatically from third party cloud providers, software, and enterprise systems. After receiving the data, it is checked for consistency and integrity to provide end-users with high-quality information or improve data quality. Enterprise data management is about extracting contextual data from vast amounts of data that can be used to link and create strategic interpretations. The data may either be organized or dismantled.



The major growth drivers of the Enterprise Data Management Market are the need to minimize the overall cost of data ownership, and the growing need for data management in enterprises as an essential need for business continuity. Many organizations are actively framing data management approaches across various verticals, and initiatives to ensure data security that in turn has a positive impact on the implementation of enterprise data management solutions.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Software market is further bifurcated into Data Security, Master Data Management, Data Integration & Migration, Data Governance, Data Warehousing & Quality and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are the forerunners in the Enterprise Data Management Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Talend S.A., Cloudera, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Talend S.A., Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft LLC), Micro Focus International PLC, Cloudera, Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Enterprise Data Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Oracle signed an agreement with Innovative Routines International (IRI), a leading data manipulation and security ISV. Under the agreement, the IRI Voracity data management platform would run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Voracity in OCI would enable modern PaaS and SaaS options for SMB and enterprise customers seeking faster, more affordable, and highly secure cloud execution of ETL jobs, plus data masking and synthesis, data quality and migration, and data wrangling for analytics.



Dec-2019: Talend introduced the Talend Cloud in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Talend Cloud is an easy-to-use data integration platform optimized for AWS with simple connectivity and has more than 900 components and connectors with multi-cloud and hybrid support for maximum flexibility. It is designed for providing a single platform with data quality and governance capabilities to enforce rules and create consistent information using a suite of collaborative applications built for everyone from ETL developers to business analysts.



Nov-2019: SAP teamed up with SnapLogic, a provider of the Intelligent Integration Platform. The collaboration was aimed to help enterprises quickly and easily ingest, prepare, and deliver data from hundreds of applications and data sources into the new SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution, the latest addition to the SAP HANA Cloud Services.



Nov-2019: Tableau extended its partnership with Amazon Web Services with the launch of a new initiative called Modern Cloud Analytics (MCA). MCA integrates AWS’s scale and infrastructure performance with Tableau’s migration, integration, and analytics tools. The expansion of this partnership aims to help enterprises adopt a cloud-based analytics strategy by migrating data and analytics workloads to AWS.



Oct-2019: IBM came into partnership with EnterpriseDB, a software and services provider. The partnership enabled IBM to package and resell EDB Postgres to its customers as a part of their integrated platform, IBM Data Management Platform for EDB Postgres Enterprise.



Jun-2019: Oracle came into partnership with Microsoft for enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Together, Azure and Oracle Cloud provide customers a one-stop-solution for all the cloud services and applications they need to run their entire business.



Mar-2019: SAS signed a data management eco-system agreement with CData Software, a provider of standards-based drivers and data access solutions. The CData Drivers work with SAS products and delivers data connectivity to more than 130 enterprise data sources for SaaS, NoSQL, and Big Data integration.



Feb-2019: SAP SE announced its collaboration with Utopia Global, Inc., a leading software and consulting company. The latter company has launched Utopia Data Governance Accelerator (uDGA). uDGA dramatically reduces the overall time and cost for SAP Master Data Governance applications on-premise, or in the cloud, through providing required industry standard, ready-to-use, preconfigured content in an extensive bundled offering.



Nov-2018: Talend partnered with Databricks, the leader in unified analytics. The partnership was signed for the integration of their products for allowing the data engineers to more easily perform data integration at large scale.



Jun-2018: IBM partnered with Commvault, a leader in enterprise data management, backup, recovery, archive, and the cloud. Under this partnership, IBM Business Resiliency Services would be able to provide a managed service based on the Commvault software portfolio of data management and protection software, including the Commvault Data Platform.



Jun-2018: SAP SE signed an OEM agreement with Incorta, the enterprise analytics platform. Following the agreement, the latter company was aimed to provide pre-built integrations to SAP applications using SAP Data Services software to customers for bringing SAP application data into the Incorta platform for analysis.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: Salesforce completed the acquisition of Evergage, a personalization and customer data platform (CDP). The real-time, cross-channel personalization and machine learning capabilities of Evergage would complement Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s robust customer data, audience segmentation, and engagement platform, allowing companies to deliver more relevant experiences during moments of interaction across the entire customer journey.



Sep-2019: Cloudera announced a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Arcadia Data, a provider of cloud-native AI-powered business intelligence and real-time analytics. Cloudera and Arcadia Data together aimed to accelerate time-to-insight for Cloudera customers, and drive the future of the enterprise data cloud for businesses that need to solve complex data management and analytic use cases



Feb-2019: Micro Focus acquired Interset, a leader in security analytics software. The acquisition broadened Micro Focus’ Security, Risk & Governance portfolio, and enabled the company to help customers quickly and accurately validate and assess risk as they digitally transform their businesses.



Jan-2019: Cloudera merged with Hortonworks, a data software company. Following the merger, the companies created a new enterprise data cloud provider powerhouse, operating under the Cloudera name.



Nov-2018: Talend signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stitch, a leader in the fast-growing, self-service data integration market. The acquisition provides Talend both a strong solution for the cloud data warehouse market and a frictionless sales motion to land new cloud customers efficiently.



Jan-2018: Amazon’s cloud business took over Sqrrl, a cybersecurity start-up. The acquisition enabled the company on developing customer offerings for the future.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2020: Micro Focus unveiled Voltage SmartCipher, a new offering. This solution delivers secure collaboration and simplifies unstructured data protection and management through integrating critical technology features into a single solution for endpoint privacy and security.



Nov-2019: Salesforce launched Customer 360 Truth, a new set of data and identity services. These services enable companies to build a single source of truth throughout all of their customer relationships.



Oct-2019: SAS made upgradation to its easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. SAS announced the launch of the updated SAS Platform. The platform provides new functionality including automated data management, automated machine learning, and cutting-edge interpretability features.



Oct-2019: Teradata announced new solutions that help companies leverage Vantage for simplifying their analytic ecosystems and move forward from analytics to answers. Following these announcements, Teradata Vantage now unifies analytics, data lakes and data warehouses, all in the cloud.



Sep-2019: IBM made upgradation to its z15 enterprise platform. The platform has been engineered for managing the privacy of customer data across hybrid multi-cloud environments. The company launched Data Privacy Passports technology, a new feature in the platform. The new feature enables its clients to control how data is stored and shared. Through this feature, the users can protect and provision data, and revoke access to that data at any time.



Sep-2019: Cloudera launched the Cloudera Data Warehouse, a cloud-native service. The service makes it fast and easy to deploy, self-service, enterprise analytics for teams of business analysts on the new Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). Cloudera Data Warehouse enables quick deployment and easy administration of cloud data warehousing, seamlessly moving on-premise workloads to the cloud with consistent security and governance.



Jun-2019: Oracle launched Autonomous Database Dedicated, a private database service in the Oracle public cloud. The service was aimed to help enterprise customers with high security or operational policy requirements get cloud database management services.



Jun-2019: Salesforce released Customer Data Platform (CDP) with the next generation of Customer 360. The platform services enable companies to unify disparate customer data throughout their entire organization and then personalize every engagement based on a single view of the customer.



Apr-2019: SAP unveiled SAP Customer Identity and Access Management (SAP CIAM) solutions. These solutions help organizations build trusted relationships with their business customers and partners as their users scale from the hundreds to the millions.



Dec-2018: SAP SE made upgradation to the enterprise information management (EIM) portfolio. The new features reduce data landscape complexities through broadening the data connectivity and source support as well as providing an integrated and simplified data management experience.



Nov-2018: IBM launched new services for helping businesses in accelerating the complex process of migrating and modernizing applications to cloud and adopt a hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to boost up their business transformation. With new features in the IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM Services provides new automation tools for minimizing the time of moving and modernizing an organization’s infrastructure, data, applications, and workloads.



Oct-2018: Teradata introduced the Teradata Vantage, the new data analytics platform. Vantage provides access to predictive and prescriptive analytics, automated decision making, machine learning, and data visualizations. The platform enables users to access and analyze data without having to learn a new tool or language.



Sep-2018: Micro Focus released the Data Protector Express and Data Protector Premium, the latest editions of its enterprise-grade backup and disaster recovery solutions. These solutions aimed to fulfill the most demanding data protection and compliance requirements for global enterprise hybrid IT environments.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software



o Data Security



o Master Data Management



o Data Integration & Migration



o Data Governance



o Data Warehousing & Quality



o Others



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• BFSI



• Retail and Consumer Goods



• Government & Defense



• Energy & Utilities



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Telecom & IT



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Oracle Corporation



• SAP SE



• Teradata Corporation



• SAS Institute, Inc.



• Talend S.A.



• Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft LLC)



• Micro Focus International PLC



• Cloudera, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Amazon.com, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893254/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001