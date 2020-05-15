PURCHASE, N.Y., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) (the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that makes private debt and equity investments, announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The record date for the determination of those stockholders entitled to notice and to vote at the meeting is May 26, 2020 and materials are expected to be mailed on or about June 10, 2020.



MVC intends to hold its annual meeting in person at the offices of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, 1177 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036.

However, the Company continues to monitor developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event it is not possible or advisable to hold the annual meeting in person, MVC will announce alternative arrangements for the meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting solely by means of remote communication.

Please monitor MVC’s Investor Relations website for updated information approximately 10 days prior to the meeting date.

MVC-G

About MVC Capital, Inc.

MVC Capital (MVC) is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange that provides long-term debt and equity investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of companies in a variety of industries. For additional information about MVC, please visit MVC's website at www.mvccapital.com .

Safe Harbor Statement and Other Disclosures

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

