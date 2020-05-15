KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (“Genesis”) (NYSE: GEN), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, is announcing a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In light of the public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including federal, state, and local restrictions on in-person gatherings, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a “virtual-only” format. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, June 3, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, has not changed.



The meeting will be accessible to stockholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GEN2020 using the 16-digit control number that is located on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if they held shares as of the close of business on April 6, 2020, the record date designated by the Board for the Annual Meeting, or if they hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee. To learn more about accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to Genesis’ Notice of Change of Location filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020.

