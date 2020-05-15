New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Egg Protein Market By Type By Application By Form By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893253/?utm_source=GNW

Egg white is the primary protein source of 4 gm, while protein is about 2.7 gm in the egg yolk. Egg contains proteins such as ovalbumin (ovalbumin), ovotransferrin, ovomucin, lysozyme, etc. For muscle building and repair purposes, egg protein is witnessing an extensive consumption rate. Lactose-free egg protein can be consumed by people who have allergies to lactose. Egg protein consumption also tends to minimize weight.



Egg proteins are multifunctional components used to produce a variety of food items. There is more about this product that is useful in food production and bioactivities. Egg protein works as an emulsifier, a foaming agent, a thickener, a texturizer, as well as a gelling agent. This eventually increases the applications of egg protein across the food and beverage industry. In addition, egg protein elements, including nutrition, animal feed, and cosmetics, are common to a range of other industries.



Nowadays, customers are more health-conscious, are more focused on healthier diets, and are also increasing their protein intake so that they get extra calories from these protein supplements, which drive the growth of the protein supplements industry. Egg white protein powders are one of the most common and approved protein additives for customers that are expected to fuel the egg protein market in the near future. In order to improve the function and efficiency of egg protein ingredient manufacturers have also been involved in R&D activities. This is expected to give market giants lucrative growth opportunities. In food preparation, egg protein products such as bakery, sweets, and bread snacks are commonly used.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Egg White Protein, Whole Egg Protein and Egg Yolk Protein. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Nutrition, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Feed and others. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kewpie Corporation, Merck Group (Sigma Aldrich), Rose Acre Farms, Inc., Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., Eurovo Group, Sanovo Technology Group (Thornico A/S), Bouwhuis Enthoven BV, Interovo Egg Group BV, Igreca SAS, NOW Foods, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Egg White Protein



• Whole Egg Protein and



• Egg Yolk Protein



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Nutrition



• Personal Care & Cosmetics



• Feed and



• others



By Form



• Powder and



• Liquid



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Kewpie Corporation



• Merck Group (Sigma Aldrich)



• Rose Acre Farms, Inc.



• Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc.



• Eurovo Group



• Sanovo Technology Group (Thornico A/S)



• Bouwhuis Enthoven BV



• Interovo Egg Group BV



• Igreca SAS



• NOW Foods, Inc.



