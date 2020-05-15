New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Driving Simulator Market By Type By Application By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893252/?utm_source=GNW

These systems also monitor driver behavior, efficiency and attention. The sensors installed in the car provide data during testing which is used to develop and evaluate new developments in driver assistance systems.



Increasing accident rate is projected to raise concern for pedestrian as well as driver & passenger safety over the coming years. According to the World Health Organization, for example, road traffic accidents result in nearly 1.35 million human losses per year. Driving simulator helps to mitigate the driving conditions shortfall by providing driver with proper training. As a result, the growing focus on driver & passenger safety is projected to accelerate the driving simulator market growth. In addition, the progressive driving simulator uses for research and development purposes are expected to increase safe driving to generate huge demand for driving simulator market.



With the introduction of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), demand has escalated for different features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic parking, collision avoidance system, blind-spot monitor and lane departure warning system. All through the world, automotive companies are making advances in the above-mentioned technologies to eliminate possible failures, which may cause driver injury. Hence, manufacturers put ADAS systems to check on simulators, which in turn give them a practical view of the vehicle’s performance as a whole. Driving simulators therefore support manufacturers of automobiles with pre-testing capabilities for device improvements.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Compact, Full-Scale and Advanced. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Research & Testing, Training and Motor Sports & Gaming. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Aviation, Automotive and Marine. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Moog, Inc., CAE, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, MTS Systems Corporation, AutoSim AS, IPG Automotive GmbH, Virage Simulation, Inc., Ansible Motion Ltd., Cruden B.V., CXC Simulations.



Strategies deployed in Driving Simulator Market



Jan-2020: Cruden made upgradation to its Panthera Free, the free-to-use version of its Panthera simulator software. The new feature added is ADAS Toolbox, an experimental environment in MATLAB/Simulink that enables automotive engineers and researchers to create any ADAS controller they want and then introduce it to the driving simulator.



Oct-2019: CAE opened a new CAE Milan training centre in Lombardy, Italy. This center has been opened in collaboration with EasyJet. The center would support the pilot training needs of EasyJet across Europe and its exclusive long-term pilot training agreement with the airline.



Oct-2019: Ansible Motion introduced Theta C, a compact, self-contained, and powerful driving simulator. This simulator can be used to validate driver assistance systems and autonomous technologies in today’s vehicles.



Mar-2019: CAE completed the acquisition of Bombardier’s Business Aircraft Training (BAT) business. The acquisition strengthened CAE’s ability to address the training market for customers operating Bombardier business jets.



Mar-2019: Nvidia announced collaboration with ON Semiconductor, a semiconductor company. Under this collaboration, the former company uses the latter company’s image sensor modeling technology for providing real-time data to the NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation simulation platform. The open, cloud-based platform performs bit-accurate simulation for large-scale, hardware-in-the-loop testing and validation of autonomous vehicles.



Mar-2019: Nvidia announced its partnership with Toyota. Following this partnership, Toyota aimed to use Nvidia’s autonomous vehicle simulation platform Drive Constellation, the cloud-based platform. This platform would enable the self-driving car developers to run tests on virtual, rather than real roads.



Feb-2019: IPG Automotive opened offices in Beijing, China, and Frankfurt am Main, Germany. These offices would strengthen its national and global presence. The company would develop advanced driver assistance systems with a view to automated driving.



Nov-2018: Cruden collaborated with Artemis Technologies following which the latter company has developed a new fast craft simulator with the former company. The system runs on Cruden’s Panthera simulator software and features a top platform based on a key section of an F50 catamaran. The simulator has been used for engineering analysis of different designs, developing control systems, and training crews for future race series.



Nov-2018: MTS Systems acquired E2M Technologies B.V. The acquisition accelerated the development of electric force simulation and motion solutions in the MTS Test and Simulation’s core markets of material, aerospace, civil infrastructure, and automotive testing and simulation.



Sep-2018: Nvidia partnered with rFpro following which the latter company aimed to provide the virtual environment used to develop autonomous vehicles (AV) in Nvidia Drive Sim and Nvidia Drive Constellation. Nvidia Drive Sim is a platform that simulates a self-driving vehicle’s sensors, including cameras, LiDAR, and radar. It drives the company’s Nvidia Drive Constellation, a new hardware-in-the-loop virtual reality AV simulator.



Jul-2018: IPG Automotive signed a partnership agreement with Transpolis SAS. IPG Automotive aims to develop innovative solutions in the field of large-scale simulation with the help of Transpolis SAS.



May-2018: Cruden signed an agreement with Hancom MDS and DynaFusion. Following this agreement, Hancom MDS and DynaFusion have the exclusive rights to sell Cruden’s automotive range of simulators in South Korea and India.



Mar-2018: NVIDIA launched a cloud-based system for testing autonomous vehicles using photorealistic simulation. The system aimed to create a safer, more scalable method for bringing self-driving cars to the roads.



Nov-2017: Cruden B.V. announced an agreement with Mahindra following which it was aimed to build a custom simulator for the Mahindra Racing Formula E team. The end product would be Cruden’s first bespoke Formula E simulator, with the ECU and controls of an actual Formula E racing car.



Aug-2017: Ansible Motion teamed up with Heason Technology. The collaboration was focused on delivering the extremely high specification systems required by the automotive and motorsports industry.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Compact



• Full-Scale



• Advanced



By Application



• Research & Testing



• Training



• Motor Sports & Gaming



By End User



• Aviation



• Automotive



• Marine



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Moog, Inc.



• CAE, Inc.



• Nvidia Corporation



• MTS Systems Corporation



• AutoSim AS



• IPG Automotive GmbH



• Virage Simulation, Inc.



• Ansible Motion Ltd.



• Cruden B.V.



• CXC Simulationss



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893252/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001