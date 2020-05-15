New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Face Masks Market By Product By Application By Distribution Channel By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893251/?utm_source=GNW

People working in the healthcare sector typically wear disposable face masks to avoid infection. In addition, disposable face masks are also used in a variety of health-related conditions such as asthma.



When working in a medical facility, it is very important to get protected from pollution. Medical masks are used to cover the mouth and nose. The main aim of these masks is to prevent a healthy person from coming into contact with the pathogens that surround the patient. Face masks are also used to shield from airborne infections and dust and germs.



The increase in the number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the rise in the number of elderly people, and the growth in healthcare services in developing countries are driving the sector. In either case, the tremendous expense of organizing various forms of media culture hinders the growth of the market.



A novel coronavirus appeared in China at the end of 2019. This has spread exponentially across the world since then. This novel coronavirus is called SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes is called COVID-19. Although some have mild illnesses with COVID-19, others may experience trouble coughing, pneumonia, and even respiratory failure. Older people and those with chronic health problems are most at risk for serious illness.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Protective Masks, Dust Masks and Non-woven Masks. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Industrial and Personal. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ambu A/S, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), AirStrip Technologies, Inc., Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., OBP Medical Corporation, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Timesco Healthcare Ltd., SunMed, LLC.



Strategies deployed in Disposable Face Masks Market



Apr-2020: 3M came into partnership with Cummins, a company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of power generation products. The partnership was aimed to increase the production of high efficiency particulate filters for use in 3M’s powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs. The partnership would double the current production of filters for 3M’s PAPRs. The additional filters are needed as 3M has increased the production of PAPRs to meet the demand for personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Apr-2020: 3M announced partnership with Ford Motor Company following which the latter company has started producing a new type of pressurized respirator face mask for healthcare workers. The mask is known as Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR. A PAPR is a clear mask that fits over the entire face. Air is drawn in through a tube connected to a pump that filters contaminants from the air.The mask, called Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR, is a clear mask that covers the entire face. In this mask, air is drawn in through a tube connected with a pump that helps to filter contaminants from the air.



Mar-2020: Honeywell expanded its manufacturing operations in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The company would produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. government’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



Feb-2020: Kimberly-Clark increased the production of face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products. The company has expanded its production for fulfilling the customer demand from acute care facilities across the country.



Jan-2020: 3M expanded the production of respiratory face masks in its Chinese factories in response to the sudden rise of a deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, China.



Dec-2019: Medline Industries announced it is opening a new distribution center in St. Tammany Parish, near Covington. The distribution center aimed to manage packaging and shipment of all medical supplies ordered by the individual health care providers of the Southeast U.S. region, including items such as exam and surgical gloves, face masks, isolation gowns, reusable textiles, incontinence products, electrosurgical products, and housekeeping supplies.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Protective Masks



• Dust Masks and



• Non-woven Masks



By Application



• Industrial and



• Personal



By Distribution Channel



• Offline and



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Ambu A/S



• AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn)



• AirStrip Technologies, Inc.



• Parburch Medical Developments Ltd.



• OBP Medical Corporation



• Flexicare Medical Ltd.



• Timesco Healthcare Ltd.



• SunMed, LLC



