ASKER, NORWAY (16 May 2020) - Mark Leonard, a member of the board and primary insider of TGS, has on May 15th purchased 2,000 shares in TGS through the U.S. ADR facility. The shares were purchased at an average price of USD 14.5 per share. Mr. Leonard owns 27,450 shares after the transaction.

For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: investor@tgs.com





