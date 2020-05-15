New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market By Component By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893249/?utm_source=GNW

DCIM is controlled by power usage, heat densities, virtualization and data center consolidation, cloud computing and raising IT system dependency. With growing demand for data center virtualization, business migration into private clouds, and operating cost efficiency, the Data center network management market has emerged as the main market for IT and facility management vendors.



Data center infrastructure management market (DCIM) is driven mainly by a massive rise in the number of data centres. In addition, the increasing influence of data center regulatory standards, green data center popularity, cloud data traffic and DCIM’s rising position in big data analytics are the factors that foster market growth. Nevertheless, high initial investment in management of the data center infrastructure is expected to have an adverse effect on business growth. However, technological innovation is expected to open up new prospects for growth in the immediate future.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions market is further segmented into Asset Management, Power & temperature Management, Network Management, Cooling Management and Others. Services market is further bifurcated across Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom, IT & Colocation, BFSI, Energy & Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market. Companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Group, Delta Electronics, Inc., and Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Delta Electronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC.



Recent strategies deployed in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: Schneider Electric extended its distribution agreement with Ingram Micro in Australia. Schneider would deliver its EcoStruxure IT Expert data center infrastructure management (DCIM) product to local resellers.



Jan-2020: Cisco collaborated with Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation. Together, the companies announced the launch of a new edge computing solution, integrating Cisco’s HyperFlex Edge, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) within Schneider Electric’s industry-first 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center. With this solution, the companies aim to bring resilient, secure, and localized computing capabilities closer to where the data is created, processed, and stored.



Nov-2019: Schneider Electric announced partnership with Scale Computing for delivering the Scale Computing HC3 Edge for the retail solution in Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers. This would help retailers in optimizing all in-store functions and enhancing the customer experience.



Oct-2019: ABB teamed up with GIGA Data Centers following which, the former company aimed to provide complete power solutions. The latter company would make modular data center technology available to every company.



Aug-2019: Eaton announced partnership with KPIT, a global technology company. The partnership was aimed to support the development of next-generation electrified mobility technologies for its eMobility business unit.



Jun-2019: Delta signed a partnership agreement with Ingram Micro, a leading distributor of ICT products. Delta signed this partnership to set up a sales channel, distribution, and project support for IT resellers. Under this partnership, the latter company distributes Delta’s uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and Datacenter Infrastructure Solutions in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).



Mar-2019: ABB came into partnership with Rittal, a company engaged in manufacturing electrical enclosures. The partnership was signed on data center solutions. Together, both the companies aimed to expand their solutions approach for modular, secured, and high-availability data center infrastructure in North and South America, Asia and Europe.



Feb-2019: Huawei collaborated with Etisalat, a telecommunications provider. The collaboration was aimed at developing pre-fabricated modular data centers in the UAE. Together, the companies plan, design, and supply next-generation pre-fabricated modular data centers in UAE for addressing points of the long delivery period, low O&M efficiency, and high energy consumption of traditional data centers.



Jun-2018: Cisco announced collaboration with NetApp, a leader in hybrid cloud data services. Together, the companies launched new FlexPod solutions. FlexPod integrates Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure with NetApp data services for helping the organizations boost up application delivery and transition to a hybrid cloud with a trusted platform for innovation.



Jun-2018: IBM came into partnership with Rittal, a company that manufactures electronic enclosures. Under the partnership, the companies aimed to offer complete IT infrastructure solutions from banking to mining to government.



May-2018: IBM teamed up with Nlyte, a leading provider of data center infrastructure management and IT Asset Management solutions. The latter company has combined IBM’s Watson machine learning into its data center infrastructure management (DCIM) product and announced the new Nlyte Machine Learning solution. This is a cognitive DCIM platform that can predict upcoming issues and help move server workloads before problems arise.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: Eaton acquired Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), a leading supplier of mission-critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers. The acquisition complements Eaton’s portfolio and enables it to better serve data center customers.



Jul-2019: IBM completed the acquisition of Red Hat, a software company. After the acquisition, Red Hat operates under IBM’s Hybrid Cloud division. The acquisition enabled the company to become the largest hybrid cloud provider.



Nov-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise signed a definitive agreement to acquire BlueData, a leading provider of software that transforms how enterprises deploy artificial intelligence and big data analytics. The acquisition would strengthen the offerings of HPE in rapidly growing markets.



May-2018: HPE announced an agreement to acquire Plexxi, a leading provider of software-defined data fabric networking technology. HPE would provide a true cloud-like experience in the data center with the help of Plexxi’s technology.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: Huawei launched FusionDC 2.0, which is integrated with AI-Fusion, Building-Fusion, Component-Fusion, and Digital-Fusion to build next-generation data center facilities. The technology takes prefabricated modular technology to standardize and accelerate the deployment of data centers. It further provides the future-focused and versatile architecture to help the data center respond to power density evolution.



Mar-2020: Schneider Electric unveiled Uniflair, the rack-mounted data center cooling solution. The solution has been designed for helping businesses with their edge computing developments and initiatives.



Jan-2020: Cisco made upgradation to its software for addressing serious multiple authentication vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities affect all versions of DCNM, a management system for Cisco’s Unified Fabric. It provides a dashboard for data center operators to provision, monitor, and troubleshoot network infrastructure. The updated software would fix three vulnerabilities that carry a 9.8 rating on the 10-point Common Vulnerability Scoring System scale.



Nov-2019: Dell Technologies launched Dell EMC PowerOne, an autonomous infrastructure solution. The solution aims to automate the management and maintenance of Dell EMC hardware in data centers.



Oct-2019: Schneider Electric introduced EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions. The solution provides one-stop solutions for power, cooling, racks, and management for supporting the deployment of distributed IT networks in all environments ranging from small edge applications to hyper-scale cloud data centers.



Apr-2019: Huawei Intelligent Computing Business introduced the FusionServer Pro series of intelligent servers. These next-generation x86 servers boost up the intelligent transformation of data centers with the help of its intelligent acceleration engine, intelligent management engine, and intelligent data center solutions for diverse scenarios.



Apr-2019: Schneider Electric released EcoStruxure IT Advisor. The solution provides a simplified way of deploying data center management, which is accessible anywhere and at any-time.



Feb-2019: Huawei launched FusionStorage 8.0, the next-generation data center-level converged distributed storage. The solution uses mature enterprise-grade storage and public cloud capabilities for helping the industry customers such as carriers and financial institutions in easily addressing the cloud migration challenges.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solution



o Asset Management



o Power & temperature Management



o Network Management



o Cooling Management



o Others



• Services



o Professional Services



o Managed Services



By End User



• Telecom, IT & Colocation



• BFSI



• Energy & Manufacturing



• Government



• Healthcare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABB Group



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Delta Electronics, Inc.



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Schneider Electric SE



• Siemens AG



• IBM Corporation



• Eaton Corporation PLC



