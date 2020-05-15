New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corneal Topographers Market By Product Type By Application By End-use By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893247/?utm_source=GNW

Corneal topography can be described as a computer-assisted video keratography (CAVK) tool that helps to analyze the corneal surface and produce a graphical representation of the cornea.



The CAVK device creates a three-dimensional graphic image of the cornea of the patient, allowing for the assessment of corneal health. Corneal topography helps to detect abnormal corneal conditions, which are invisible in standard testing. Usage of corneal topography devices offers a comprehensive examination that assists in the diagnosis, evaluation and treatment of various eye disorders. These devices are often used to fit the contact lenses and to prepare laser-eye surgeries.



Major factors driving the demand for corneal topographers include the growing prevalence and incidence of age-associated ophthalmic conditions along with the rising number of government programs to raise awareness for early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of these conditions. Increasing market players’ emphasis on R&D and strong participation in strategic partnerships to establish novel ophthalmic diagnostic modalities are also factors considered to be affirmative growth indicators. Nevertheless, post-operative complications caused by ophthalmic procedures are likely to curtail the development of the corneal topographers industry.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Placido Disc System, Scheimpflug System and Scanning Slit System. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Refractive Surgery Evaluation, Corneal Disorder Diagnosis, Cataract Surgery Evaluation, Contact Lens Fitting and Other applications. Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation (Optos PLC), Nidek Co., Ltd., Eyenuk, Inc., Oculus Optikgerate GmbH, Aeon Imaging, LLC, OcuSciences, Inc., Tracey Technologies Corporation, Cassini Technologies B.V.



Strategies deployed in Corneal Topographers Market



Mar-2019: Zeiss got FDA approval for its CIRRUS HD-OCT platform. This platform aimed to expand its anterior segment premier module for including Epithelial Thickness Mapping (ETM).



Aug-2018: Oculus announced that its OCULUS Pentacam AXL has been linked to IOLcompass Pro Guidance system from Leica Microsystems and TrueVision’s TruePlan. This integration aimed to accelerate efficiency in cataract precision surgery.



Aug-2017: Cassini launched Version 2.5 software for marking the upgrades in its Cassini Corneal Shape Analyzer. The new version aimed to further increase the performance of posterior corneal measurement and enhanced workflow efficiency.



May-2017: Oculus released the new Belin ABCD Progression Display. The display grades the anterior corneal surface, corneal thickness, posterior corneal surface, and visual acuity.



Apr-2017: Nidek launched the NAVEX Quest M2 NIDEK Advanced Vision Excimer Laser System. The system includes a 1 kHz Eye Tracking System (ETS) in order to compensate for eye movements and ensures the accurate delivery of laser pulses during treatment.



Mar-2017: Zeiss signed an agreement with Fedorov Eye Microsurgery Complex and OPTEC. This agreement was initiated to establish a joint reference center for fundus pathology diagnostics, for use of Zeiss intraocular multifocal and toric lenses, and for the application of the Zeiss Rescan 700 solution in anterior and posterior eye segment surgery.



Mar-2017: Topcon Medical announced that FDA has approved its Aladdin Biometer with Corneal Topographer HW3.0. This new version incorporates central pachymetry, lens thickness, and a generic toric IOL calculator.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



• Placido Disc System



• Scheimpflug System and



• Scanning Slit System



By Application



• Refractive Surgery Evaluation



• Corneal Disorder Diagnosis



• Cataract Surgery Evaluation



• Contact Lens Fitting and



• Other applications



By End Use



• Ophthalmic Clinics



• Hospitals and



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Topcon Corporation



• Carl Zeiss AG



• Nikon Corporation (Optos PLC)



• Nidek Co., Ltd.



• Eyenuk, Inc.



• Oculus Optikgerate GmbH



• Aeon Imaging, LLC



• OcuSciences, Inc.



• Tracey Technologies Corporation



• Cassini Technologies B.V.



