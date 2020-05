PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Monday, May 18, 2020. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 A.M. (Central) to review first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury Resources First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date: Monday, May 18, 2020 Time: 8:00 A.M. (Central) / 9:00 A.M. (Eastern) Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international) Conference ID number: 13696083

A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for approximately one month after the call by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 13696083.