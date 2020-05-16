New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share, Trends, Major Deals, Company Analysis and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873679/?utm_source=GNW

Japan represents one of the largest clinical laboratory markets in the Asia–Pacific region, and the fastest growing among the top ten IVD country markets. Japan’s quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. However, some of the factors limiting the growth of the market are a lack of proper reimbursement policies and stringent regulatory framework.



Japan IVD – Segment Wise Market and Forecast

• On segment basis, Immunoassay and Infectious disease are the leading segment of the Japan IVD market.

• It is projected that the immunoassay market in Japan will surpass US$ 1 Billion mark by 2026.

• Clinical Chemistry holds the 3rd spot in the Japan IVD market.

• Tumor Marker and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

• Pathology is the fastest growing segment of the Japan in vitro diagnostics market.

• Genetic Testing captures least share of the Japan in vitro diagnostics market.



Japan IVD Market – Company Wise Sales Analysis

• In Japan IVD market, Sysmex Corporation is the leader, followed by Roche Diagnostics.

• It is predicted that Sysmex Corporation will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecasting period.

• Danaher Corporation and Abbott Laboratories are other top two players in the Japan IVD market.

• It is anticipated that biomerieux’s IVD revenue in Japan will increase to nearly US$ 200 Million by 2026.



iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share, Trends, Major Deals, Company Analysis and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2026” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth Japan IVD Market.



This 151 Page report with 40 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 7 View Points:

1) Japan IVD Market and Forecast (2002 – 2026)

2) Japan IVD Market Share and Forecast (2008 – 2026)

3) Japan IVD Market & Forecast – By Segment (2008 – 2026)

4) Japan IVD Market & Forecast – Company Sales Analysis (2014 – 2026)

5) Japan IVD Market – Major Deals

6) Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Devices in Japan

7) Japan IVD Market - Drivers & Challenges



Japan IVD Market – By Application Segments

1. Urine & Feces

2. Hematology

3. Clinical Chemistry

4. SMBG

5. Tumor Marker

6. Immunoassay

7. Infectious Disease

8. Microbiology

9. Pathology

10. Genetic Testing

11. Others



Japan IVD Sales & Forecast – By Company

1. Roche Diagnostic

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Danaher Corporation

4. Biomerieux

5. Sysmex Corporation

6. Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc

7. Becton Dickinson and Company

8. Others



Data Source



iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non–printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



