1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Types of Automated Guided Vehicles

Forklift Truck

Tow Vehicle

Pallet Truck

Other Types of AGVs

Navigation Technology in AGVs

Applications of AGVs

Advantages of AGVs

Standards for AGVs

Focus on Automation & Production Efficiency, the Foundation for Growing Investments in AGV

Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global AGV Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth, while the US and Europe Dominate AGV Market

Global Economic Outlook

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2

through 2020

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Guided Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Amerden Inc. (USA)

Balyo, Inc. (USA)

Bastian Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (USA)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Dematic Group (USA)

Konecranes India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)

Seegrid Corporation (USA)

SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH (Germany)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Vanderlande Industries (The Netherlands)

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces Favors AGV Market

Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by Type of Accident in the US

AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World

AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories

AGV Systems Promise to Transform the Logistics Marketplace

AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation Space

Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook for AGVs Market

Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

AGVs Offer Significant Benefits for Warehousing Operations

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E- Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs Investments into AGVs

Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for AGVs Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth

AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.

Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities

As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play an Even Greater Role

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth

AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry

Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs

Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations: A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry

Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines

Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated Guided Vehicles

Increase in Automobile Production: An Opportunity for AGVs Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to Address Labor Shortage

Top Reasons for Adoption of AGVs in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for Warehouses

With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains Prominence

Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise to Safety Concerns

Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs

Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs

New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market

AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in Factories

Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs

AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs

Issues Related to the Use of AGVs for Material Handling Applications

Autonomous Vehicles: The Ultimate Future of Material Handling Automation

Innovations & Advancements

Numerous Benefits Provided by AGVs to Drive their Adoption

ILIAD Project Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into Autonomous Forklifts

ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research on Application of 5G Technology to AGVs

Rocla Develops New AGV Solution, Rocla ART, for Warehousing Operations

Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters



