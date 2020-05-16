New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797945/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$840.9 Million by the year 2025, Forklift Truck will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$67 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Forklift Truck will reach a market size of US$29.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$204.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB; Amerden Inc.; Balyo, Inc.; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.; Jungheinrich AG; John Bean Technologies Corporation; KION Group AG; Dematic Group; Konecranes India Pvt. Ltd.; KUKA AG; Swisslog Holding AG; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; Seegrid Corporation; SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH; Toyota Industries Corporation; Vanderlande Industries; Universal Robots A/S
AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE MCP10
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)
Types of Automated Guided Vehicles
Forklift Truck
Tow Vehicle
Pallet Truck
Other Types of AGVs
Navigation Technology in AGVs
Applications of AGVs
Advantages of AGVs
Standards for AGVs
Focus on Automation & Production Efficiency, the Foundation for Growing Investments in AGV
Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global AGV Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth, while the US and Europe Dominate AGV Market
Global Economic Outlook
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2
through 2020
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automated Guided Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Amerden Inc. (USA)
Balyo, Inc. (USA)
Bastian Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)
Jungheinrich AG (Germany)
John Bean Technologies Corporation (USA)
KION Group AG (Germany)
Dematic Group (USA)
Konecranes India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)
Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)
Seegrid Corporation (USA)
SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH (Germany)
Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
Vanderlande Industries (The Netherlands)
Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces Favors AGV Market
Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by Type of Accident in the US
AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World
AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories
AGV Systems Promise to Transform the Logistics Marketplace
AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation Space
Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook for AGVs Market
Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
AGVs Offer Significant Benefits for Warehousing Operations
With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E- Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs Investments into AGVs
Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for AGVs Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth
AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.
Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities
As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play an Even Greater Role
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth
AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry
Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs
Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations: A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry
Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines
Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated Guided Vehicles
Increase in Automobile Production: An Opportunity for AGVs Market
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to Address Labor Shortage
Top Reasons for Adoption of AGVs in Food & Beverage Manufacturing
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for Warehouses
With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains Prominence
Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise to Safety Concerns
Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs
Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs
New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market
AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in Factories
Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs
AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs
Issues Related to the Use of AGVs for Material Handling Applications
Autonomous Vehicles: The Ultimate Future of Material Handling Automation
Innovations & Advancements
Numerous Benefits Provided by AGVs to Drive their Adoption
ILIAD Project Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into Autonomous Forklifts
ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research on Application of 5G Technology to AGVs
Rocla Develops New AGV Solution, Rocla ART, for Warehousing Operations
Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
