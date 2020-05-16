New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Parasiticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797894/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Ectoparasiticides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$163 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$198.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ectoparasiticides will reach a market size of US$139.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$372.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bayer AG; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Ceva Santé Animale; Elanco Animal Health; Merck Animal Health; PetIQ; Vétoquinol SA; Virbac SA; Zoetis, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797894/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12
1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12
Veterinary Parasiticides: An Introduction 12
General Characteristics of Animal Parasiticides 12
Most Common Chemical Classes of Veterinary Parasiticides: An
Overview 14
Classification of Ectoparasiticides 15
Different Delivery Forms of Ectoparasiticides 16
Classification of Endoparasiticides 17
Different Delivery Forms of Anthelmintics 17
An Insight into Formulations of Veterinary Parasiticides 17
Proportion of Non-Active Ingredients in Different Antiparasitic
Product Formulations 18
Original and Generic Antiparasitics 19
Original Antiparasitics 19
Generic Antiparasitics 19
Animal Parasiticides: Vital for the Treatment of Parasitic
Diseases in Animals 20
Animal Parasiticides Market to Witness Healthy Growth 21
Ectoparasiticides: The Largest Product Segment 22
Food-Producing Animals: The Major End-Use Segment for Animal
Parasiticides 23
Developed Regions Lead the Global Animal Parasiticide Market 23
Global Competitor Market Shares 23
Animal Parasiticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025 24
Ectoparasiticides (Product) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025 25
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 26
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 30
Growing Awareness about Animal Healthcare and Increased
Spending on Animal Healthcare Products and Medication Augurs
and Well for Animal Parasiticides Market 30
Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 31
Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Disorders Spark Demand for Animal
Parasiticides 31
Rising Adoption of Pets and Companion Animals Fuels Demand for
Animal Parasiticides 32
Pet Population Worldwide: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million
for the Years 2017 and 2018 33
Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by Select
Countries in Million for the Year 2018 34
Global Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by Select
Countries in Million for the Year 2018 35
With Demand for Protein Rich, Animal-Derived Foods Continuing
to Grow, Parasiticides Market is Poised for Growth 35
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 38
Per Capita Meat Consumption in Kg/Per Person/Year by Region by
Meat Type for 2015-2017 39
Global Protein Consumption: Breakdown of Meat Consumption in 1
,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for the Years
2015-2019 40
Sustained Increase in Number of Veterinary Practitioners in
Developed Regions Drives Sales of Parasiticides 40
Number of Veterinarians in the US by Gender for the Years 2016,
2017 and 2018 41
Trend towards Vegetarian Diet Hampers Market Growth 41
Countries with Highest Proportion of Vegetarian Diet:
Vegetarianism as % of Total Population for the Year 2018 42
Regulations Restricting Use of Parasiticides for Food-Producing
Animals Impedes Demand Growth 43
Developing Oral Forms of Ectoparasiticides: An Area of Focus
for Market Players 43
Resistance to Antiparasitics in Animals: A Major Concern 43
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 45
Table 1: Animal Parasiticides Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 45
Table 2: Animal Parasiticides Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 46
Table 3: Animal Parasiticides Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 47
Table 4: Ectoparasiticides (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 48
Table 5: Ectoparasiticides (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 49
Table 6: Ectoparasiticides (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 50
Table 7: Endoparasiticides (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 51
Table 8: Endoparasiticides (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 52
Table 9: Endoparasiticides (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 53
Table 10: Endectocides (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 54
Table 11: Endectocides (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 55
Table 12: Endectocides (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 56
Table 13: Food-Producing Animals (Animal Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025 57
Table 14: Food-Producing Animals (Animal Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 58
Table 15: Food-Producing Animals (Animal Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 59
Table 16: Companion Animals (Animal Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 60
Table 17: Companion Animals (Animal Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 61
Table 18: Companion Animals (Animal Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025 62
III. MARKET ANALYSIS 63
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 63
UNITED STATES 63
Market Facts & Figures 63
US Animal Parasiticides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025 63
Table 19: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 64
Table 20: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 65
Table 21: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 66
Table 22: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 67
Table 23: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United States by
Animal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 68
Table 24: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 69
CANADA 70
Table 25: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 70
Table 26: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 71
Table 27: Animal Parasiticides Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 72
Table 28: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 73
Table 29: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review
by Animal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 74
Table 30: Animal Parasiticides Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025 75
JAPAN 76
Table 31: Japanese Market for Animal Parasiticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025 76
Table 32: Animal Parasiticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 77
Table 33: Japanese Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 78
Table 34: Japanese Market for Animal Parasiticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type
for the Period 2018-2025 79
Table 35: Animal Parasiticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period 2009-2017 80
Table 36: Japanese Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis
by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 81
CHINA 82
Table 37: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 82
Table 38: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 83
Table 39: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 84
Table 40: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period 2018-2025 85
Table 41: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 86
Table 42: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 87
EUROPE 88
Market Facts & Figures 88
European Animal Parasiticides Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 88
Table 43: European Animal Parasiticides Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 89
Table 44: Animal Parasiticides Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017 90
Table 45: European Animal Parasiticides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 91
Table 46: European Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 92
Table 47: Animal Parasiticides Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 93
Table 48: European Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 94
Table 49: European Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018-2025 95
Table 50: Animal Parasiticides Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Animal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 96
Table 51: European Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown
by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 97
FRANCE 98
Table 52: Animal Parasiticides Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 98
Table 53: French Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 99
Table 54: French Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 100
Table 55: Animal Parasiticides Market in France by Animal Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 101
Table 56: French Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 102
Table 57: French Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis by
Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 103
GERMANY 104
Table 58: Animal Parasiticides Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 104
Table 59: German Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 105
Table 60: German Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 106
Table 61: Animal Parasiticides Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for
the Period 2018-2025 107
Table 62: German Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 108
Table 63: German Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown by
Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 109
ITALY 110
Table 64: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 110
Table 65: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 111
Table 66: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 112
Table 67: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period 2018-2025 113
Table 68: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 114
Table 69: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 115
UNITED KINGDOM 116
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Animal Parasiticides:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025 116
Table 71: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017 117
Table 72: United Kingdom Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 118
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Animal Parasiticides:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal
Type for the Period 2018-2025 119
Table 74: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for the
Period 2009-2017 120
Table 75: United Kingdom Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Analysis by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 121
SPAIN 122
Table 76: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 122
Table 77: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 123
Table 78: Animal Parasiticides Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 124
Table 79: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 125
Table 80: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review
by Animal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 126
Table 81: Animal Parasiticides Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025 127
RUSSIA 128
Table 82: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 128
Table 83: Animal Parasiticides Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 129
Table 84: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 130
Table 85: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 131
Table 86: Animal Parasiticides Market in Russia by Animal Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 132
Table 87: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown
by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 133
REST OF EUROPE 134
Table 88: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 134
Table 89: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 135
Table 90: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 136
Table 91: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018-2025 137
Table 92: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Animal Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017 138
Table 93: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 139
ASIA-PACIFIC 140
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 140
Table 95: Animal Parasiticides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017 141
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 142
Table 97: Animal Parasiticides Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025 143
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 144
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 145
Table 100: Animal Parasiticides Market in Asia-Pacific by
Animal Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025 146
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 147
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Analysis by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 148
AUSTRALIA 149
Table 103: Animal Parasiticides Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025 149
Table 104: Australian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 150
Table 105: Australian Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 151
Table 106: Animal Parasiticides Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type
for the Period 2018-2025 152
Table 107: Australian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 153
Table 108: Australian Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 154
INDIA 155
Table 109: Indian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 155
Table 110: Indian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 157
Table 111: Animal Parasiticides Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 158
Table 112: Indian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 159
Table 113: Indian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review
by Animal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 160
Table 114: Animal Parasiticides Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025 161
SOUTH KOREA 162
Table 115: Animal Parasiticides Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025 162
Table 116: South Korean Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 163
Table 117: Animal Parasiticides Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 164
Table 118: Animal Parasiticides Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type
for the Period 2018-2025 165
Table 119: South Korean Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 166
Table 120: Animal Parasiticides Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 167
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 168
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Animal
Parasiticides: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 168
Table 122: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017 169
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 170
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Animal
Parasiticides: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Animal Type for the Period 2018-2025 171
Table 125: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for the
Period 2009-2017 172
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market
Share Analysis by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 173
LATIN AMERICA 174
Table 127: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 174
Table 128: Animal Parasiticides Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017 175
Table 129: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025 176
Table 130: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 177
Table 131: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 178
Table 132: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 179
Table 133: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period
2018-2025 180
Table 134: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 181
Table 135: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 182
ARGENTINA 183
Table 136: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 183
Table 137: Animal Parasiticides Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 184
Table 138: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 185
Table 139: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018-2025 186
Table 140: Animal Parasiticides Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Animal Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017 187
Table 141: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 188
BRAZIL 189
Table 142: Animal Parasiticides Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 189
Table 143: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 190
Table 144: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 191
Table 145: Animal Parasiticides Market in Brazil by Animal
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 192
Table 146: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 193
Table 147: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis
by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 194
MEXICO 195
Table 148: Animal Parasiticides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 195
Table 149: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 196
Table 150: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 197
Table 151: Animal Parasiticides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for
the Period 2018-2025 198
Table 152: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 199
Table 153: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown
by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 200
REST OF LATIN AMERICA 201
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025 201
Table 155: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 202
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 203
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018
to 2025 204
Table 158: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Latin America
by Animal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 205
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market
Share Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 206
MIDDLE EAST 207
Table 160: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025 207
Table 161: Animal Parasiticides Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 208
Table 162: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 209
Table 163: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 210
Table 164: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Historic Market
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797894/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: