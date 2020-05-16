New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Parasiticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797894/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Ectoparasiticides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$163 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$198.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ectoparasiticides will reach a market size of US$139.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$372.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bayer AG; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Ceva Santé Animale; Elanco Animal Health; Merck Animal Health; PetIQ; Vétoquinol SA; Virbac SA; Zoetis, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797894/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12



1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12

Veterinary Parasiticides: An Introduction 12

General Characteristics of Animal Parasiticides 12

Most Common Chemical Classes of Veterinary Parasiticides: An

Overview 14

Classification of Ectoparasiticides 15

Different Delivery Forms of Ectoparasiticides 16

Classification of Endoparasiticides 17

Different Delivery Forms of Anthelmintics 17

An Insight into Formulations of Veterinary Parasiticides 17

Proportion of Non-Active Ingredients in Different Antiparasitic

Product Formulations 18

Original and Generic Antiparasitics 19

Original Antiparasitics 19

Generic Antiparasitics 19

Animal Parasiticides: Vital for the Treatment of Parasitic

Diseases in Animals 20

Animal Parasiticides Market to Witness Healthy Growth 21

Ectoparasiticides: The Largest Product Segment 22

Food-Producing Animals: The Major End-Use Segment for Animal

Parasiticides 23

Developed Regions Lead the Global Animal Parasiticide Market 23

Global Competitor Market Shares 23

Animal Parasiticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025 24

Ectoparasiticides (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025 25

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 26

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 30

Growing Awareness about Animal Healthcare and Increased

Spending on Animal Healthcare Products and Medication Augurs

and Well for Animal Parasiticides Market 30

Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 31

Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Disorders Spark Demand for Animal

Parasiticides 31

Rising Adoption of Pets and Companion Animals Fuels Demand for

Animal Parasiticides 32

Pet Population Worldwide: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million

for the Years 2017 and 2018 33

Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by Select

Countries in Million for the Year 2018 34

Global Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by Select

Countries in Million for the Year 2018 35

With Demand for Protein Rich, Animal-Derived Foods Continuing

to Grow, Parasiticides Market is Poised for Growth 35

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 38

Per Capita Meat Consumption in Kg/Per Person/Year by Region by

Meat Type for 2015-2017 39

Global Protein Consumption: Breakdown of Meat Consumption in 1

,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for the Years

2015-2019 40

Sustained Increase in Number of Veterinary Practitioners in

Developed Regions Drives Sales of Parasiticides 40

Number of Veterinarians in the US by Gender for the Years 2016,

2017 and 2018 41

Trend towards Vegetarian Diet Hampers Market Growth 41

Countries with Highest Proportion of Vegetarian Diet:

Vegetarianism as % of Total Population for the Year 2018 42

Regulations Restricting Use of Parasiticides for Food-Producing

Animals Impedes Demand Growth 43

Developing Oral Forms of Ectoparasiticides: An Area of Focus

for Market Players 43

Resistance to Antiparasitics in Animals: A Major Concern 43

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 45

Table 1: Animal Parasiticides Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 45

Table 2: Animal Parasiticides Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 46

Table 3: Animal Parasiticides Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 47

Table 4: Ectoparasiticides (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 48

Table 5: Ectoparasiticides (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 49

Table 6: Ectoparasiticides (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 50

Table 7: Endoparasiticides (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 51

Table 8: Endoparasiticides (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 52

Table 9: Endoparasiticides (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 53

Table 10: Endectocides (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 54

Table 11: Endectocides (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 55

Table 12: Endectocides (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 56

Table 13: Food-Producing Animals (Animal Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025 57

Table 14: Food-Producing Animals (Animal Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 58

Table 15: Food-Producing Animals (Animal Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 59

Table 16: Companion Animals (Animal Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 60

Table 17: Companion Animals (Animal Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 61

Table 18: Companion Animals (Animal Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025 62



III. MARKET ANALYSIS 63



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 63

UNITED STATES 63

Market Facts & Figures 63

US Animal Parasiticides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025 63

Table 19: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 64

Table 20: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 65

Table 21: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 66

Table 22: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 67

Table 23: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United States by

Animal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 68

Table 24: United States Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 69

CANADA 70

Table 25: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 70

Table 26: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 71

Table 27: Animal Parasiticides Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 72

Table 28: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 73

Table 29: Canadian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review

by Animal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 74

Table 30: Animal Parasiticides Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025 75

JAPAN 76

Table 31: Japanese Market for Animal Parasiticides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025 76

Table 32: Animal Parasiticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 77

Table 33: Japanese Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 78

Table 34: Japanese Market for Animal Parasiticides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type

for the Period 2018-2025 79

Table 35: Animal Parasiticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period 2009-2017 80

Table 36: Japanese Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis

by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 81

CHINA 82

Table 37: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 82

Table 38: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 83

Table 39: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 84

Table 40: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period 2018-2025 85

Table 41: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 86

Table 42: Chinese Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 87

EUROPE 88

Market Facts & Figures 88

European Animal Parasiticides Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 88

Table 43: European Animal Parasiticides Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 89

Table 44: Animal Parasiticides Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017 90

Table 45: European Animal Parasiticides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 91

Table 46: European Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 92

Table 47: Animal Parasiticides Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 93

Table 48: European Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 94

Table 49: European Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018-2025 95

Table 50: Animal Parasiticides Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Animal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 96

Table 51: European Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown

by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 97

FRANCE 98

Table 52: Animal Parasiticides Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025 98

Table 53: French Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 99

Table 54: French Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 100

Table 55: Animal Parasiticides Market in France by Animal Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025 101

Table 56: French Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 102

Table 57: French Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis by

Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 103

GERMANY 104

Table 58: Animal Parasiticides Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025 104

Table 59: German Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 105

Table 60: German Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 106

Table 61: Animal Parasiticides Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for

the Period 2018-2025 107

Table 62: German Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 108

Table 63: German Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown by

Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 109

ITALY 110

Table 64: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 110

Table 65: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 111

Table 66: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 112

Table 67: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period 2018-2025 113

Table 68: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 114

Table 69: Italian Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 115

UNITED KINGDOM 116

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Animal Parasiticides:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025 116

Table 71: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017 117

Table 72: United Kingdom Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 118

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Animal Parasiticides:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal

Type for the Period 2018-2025 119

Table 74: Animal Parasiticides Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for the

Period 2009-2017 120

Table 75: United Kingdom Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Analysis by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 121

SPAIN 122

Table 76: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 122

Table 77: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 123

Table 78: Animal Parasiticides Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 124

Table 79: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 125

Table 80: Spanish Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review

by Animal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 126

Table 81: Animal Parasiticides Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025 127

RUSSIA 128

Table 82: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 128

Table 83: Animal Parasiticides Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 129

Table 84: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 130

Table 85: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 131

Table 86: Animal Parasiticides Market in Russia by Animal Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 132

Table 87: Russian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown

by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 133

REST OF EUROPE 134

Table 88: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 134

Table 89: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 135

Table 90: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 136

Table 91: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018-2025 137

Table 92: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Animal Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017 138

Table 93: Rest of Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 139

ASIA-PACIFIC 140

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 140

Table 95: Animal Parasiticides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017 141

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 142

Table 97: Animal Parasiticides Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025 143

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 144

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 145

Table 100: Animal Parasiticides Market in Asia-Pacific by

Animal Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025 146

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 147

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Analysis by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 148

AUSTRALIA 149

Table 103: Animal Parasiticides Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025 149

Table 104: Australian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 150

Table 105: Australian Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 151

Table 106: Animal Parasiticides Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type

for the Period 2018-2025 152

Table 107: Australian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 153

Table 108: Australian Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 154

INDIA 155

Table 109: Indian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 155

Table 110: Indian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 157

Table 111: Animal Parasiticides Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 158

Table 112: Indian Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018 to 2025 159

Table 113: Indian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Review

by Animal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 160

Table 114: Animal Parasiticides Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025 161

SOUTH KOREA 162

Table 115: Animal Parasiticides Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025 162

Table 116: South Korean Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 163

Table 117: Animal Parasiticides Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 164

Table 118: Animal Parasiticides Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type

for the Period 2018-2025 165

Table 119: South Korean Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 166

Table 120: Animal Parasiticides Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 167

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 168

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Animal

Parasiticides: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 168

Table 122: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017 169

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 170

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Animal

Parasiticides: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Animal Type for the Period 2018-2025 171

Table 125: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for the

Period 2009-2017 172

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animal Parasiticides Market

Share Analysis by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 173

LATIN AMERICA 174

Table 127: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 174

Table 128: Animal Parasiticides Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017 175

Table 129: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025 176

Table 130: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 177

Table 131: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 178

Table 132: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 179

Table 133: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Animal Type for the Period

2018-2025 180

Table 134: Animal Parasiticides Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 181

Table 135: Latin American Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 182

ARGENTINA 183

Table 136: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 183

Table 137: Animal Parasiticides Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 184

Table 138: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 185

Table 139: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018-2025 186

Table 140: Animal Parasiticides Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Animal Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017 187

Table 141: Argentinean Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 188

BRAZIL 189

Table 142: Animal Parasiticides Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025 189

Table 143: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 190

Table 144: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 191

Table 145: Animal Parasiticides Market in Brazil by Animal

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025 192

Table 146: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 193

Table 147: Brazilian Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis

by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 194

MEXICO 195

Table 148: Animal Parasiticides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025 195

Table 149: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 196

Table 150: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 197

Table 151: Animal Parasiticides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type for

the Period 2018-2025 198

Table 152: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2009-2017 199

Table 153: Mexican Animal Parasiticides Market Share Breakdown

by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 200

REST OF LATIN AMERICA 201

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025 201

Table 155: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 202

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 203

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal Type: 2018

to 2025 204

Table 158: Animal Parasiticides Market in Rest of Latin America

by Animal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 205

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Animal Parasiticides Market

Share Breakdown by Animal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 206

MIDDLE EAST 207

Table 160: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025 207

Table 161: Animal Parasiticides Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 208

Table 162: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 209

Table 163: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 210

Table 164: The Middle East Animal Parasiticides Historic Market



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001