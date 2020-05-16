New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Sprayers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797802/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$414.2 Million by the year 2025, Handheld will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$62.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Handheld will reach a market size of US$2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$506.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AGCO Corporation; AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG; Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG; ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd; BGROUP SPA; Bucher Industries AG; Kuhn Group; CNH Industrial N.V.; Deere & Company; Demco Manufacturing Co.; EXEL Industries SA; HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S; GUSS Automation, LLC; GVM Incorporated; Hockley International Limited; Kubota Corporation; Kverneland Group; Maquinas Agricolas Jacto S.A.; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Reddick Equipment Company of NC, LLC; SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.; Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797802/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12
1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12
An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers 12
Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers 12
Major Components of Sprayers 13
Pumps 13
Tanks 13
Control Valves and Pressure Regulation 14
Filtration 14
Nozzles 14
Nozzle Screens and Strainers 14
Types of Agricultural Sprayers 15
Low Pressure Sprayers 15
High Pressure Sprayers 16
Air Carrier Sprayers 16
Mist Blowers or Foggers 16
Hand-operated Sprayers 16
Spot Sprayers 16
ATV Sprayers 17
Hydraulic Sprayer Vs Low Volume Sprayer 17
Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers 18
Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels
Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market 18
Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural
Sprayers Market 20
Global Competitor Market Shares 21
Agricultural Sprayers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 22
Self-Propelled (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025 23
Trailed (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025 24
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 25
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 32
Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming
Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for
Crop Sprayers 32
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region 33
With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to
Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for
Agriculture Sprayers 34
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 35
Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-
2017 and 2018-2027 36
Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for
Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers 36
Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural
Machinery - Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment
for the Period 2000-2018 37
Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for
the Period 2002-2018 38
Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major
Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors 38
Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million
Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years
2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 39
Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume
(Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the
Years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 40
Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and
2025 41
Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical
Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency 41
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries 43
Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm
Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers 43
Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to
Drive Demand for Sprayers 44
World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the
Years 2019 through 2025 45
World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the
Years 2019 through 2025 46
Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes
Agricultural Sector 46
Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack
Sprayers 48
Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants 48
Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields 48
Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects 49
Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes 49
Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control
Solutions 50
Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas 50
Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications 50
Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for
Agricultural Spraying Purposes 51
Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone
Use in Spraying Applications 51
Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used
for Application 52
Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview 53
Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market 53
A Glance at Select Self-Propelled Spraying Machines 54
Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Application for 2019 56
Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve
Sprayer Efficiency 57
High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and
Enhances Farm Efficiency 57
Innovations & Advancements 59
Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New
Growth Opportunities 59
Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space 60
Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying 61
Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming 61
Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry 61
Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying
System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards 62
Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer: An Economical Technology 62
IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying 63
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 64
Table 1: Agricultural Sprayers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 64
Table 2: Agricultural Sprayers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 65
Table 3: Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 66
Table 4: Handheld (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025 67
Table 5: Handheld (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 68
Table 6: Handheld (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 69
Table 7: Self-Propelled (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 70
Table 8: Self-Propelled (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 71
Table 9: Self-Propelled (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 72
Table 10: Tractor-Mounted (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 73
Table 11: Tractor-Mounted (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 74
Table 12: Tractor-Mounted (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 75
Table 13: Trailed (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 76
Table 14: Trailed (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 77
Table 15: Trailed (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 78
Table 16: Aerial (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025 79
Table 17: Aerial (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 80
Table 18: Aerial (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 81
Table 19: Small (Farm Size) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 82
Table 20: Small (Farm Size) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 83
Table 21: Small (Farm Size) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 84
Table 22: Medium (Farm Size) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 85
Table 23: Medium (Farm Size) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017 86
Table 24: Medium (Farm Size) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 87
Table 25: Large (Farm Size) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 88
Table 26: Large (Farm Size) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 89
Table 27: Large (Farm Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 90
Table 28: Cereals (Crop) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 91
Table 29: Cereals (Crop) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 92
Table 30: Cereals (Crop) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 93
Table 31: Oilseeds (Crop) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 94
Table 32: Oilseeds (Crop) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 95
Table 33: Oilseeds (Crop) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 96
Table 34: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 97
Table 35: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 98
Table 36: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 99
Table 37: Other Crops (Crop) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 100
Table 38: Other Crops (Crop) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 101
Table 39: Other Crops (Crop) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 102
III. MARKET ANALYSIS 103
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 103
UNITED STATES 103
Market Facts & Figures 103
US Agricultural Sprayers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025 103
Table 40: United States Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 104
Table 41: Agricultural Sprayers Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 105
Table 42: United States Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 106
Table 43: United States Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2018 to 2025 107
Table 44: Agricultural Sprayers Market in the United States by
Farm Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 108
Table 45: United States Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Breakdown by Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 109
Table 46: United States Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2018 to 2025 110
Table 47: Agricultural Sprayers Market in the United States by
Crop: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 111
Table 48: United States Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Breakdown by Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 112
CANADA 113
Table 49: Canadian Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 113
Table 50: Canadian Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 114
Table 51: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 115
Table 52: Canadian Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2018 to 2025 116
Table 53: Canadian Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Review
by Farm Size in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 117
Table 54: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Farm Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025 118
Table 55: Canadian Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2018 to 2025 119
Table 56: Canadian Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Review
by Crop in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 120
Table 57: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop for 2009, 2019, and 2025 121
JAPAN 122
Table 58: Japanese Market for Agricultural Sprayers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025 122
Table 59: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017 123
Table 60: Japanese Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 124
Table 61: Japanese Market for Agricultural Sprayers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Farm Size
for the Period 2018-2025 125
Table 62: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Farm Size for the Period 2009-2017 126
Table 63: Japanese Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Analysis
by Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 127
Table 64: Japanese Market for Agricultural Sprayers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop for the
Period 2018-2025 128
Table 65: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period 2009-2017 129
Table 66: Japanese Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Analysis
by Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 130
CHINA 131
Table 67: Chinese Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 131
Table 68: Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 132
Table 69: Chinese Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 133
Table 70: Chinese Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Farm Size for the Period 2018-2025 134
Table 71: Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2009-2017 135
Table 72: Chinese Agricultural Sprayers Market by Farm Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 136
Table 73: Chinese Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period 2018-2025 137
Table 74: Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2009-2017 138
Table 75: Chinese Agricultural Sprayers Market by Crop:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 139
EUROPE 140
Market Facts & Figures 140
European Agricultural Sprayers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 140
Table 76: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 141
Table 77: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017 142
Table 78: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 143
Table 79: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 144
Table 80: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 145
Table 81: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 146
Table 82: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2018-2025 147
Table 83: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Farm Size: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017 148
Table 84: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 149
Table 85: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2018-2025 150
Table 86: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Crop: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 151
Table 87: European Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 152
FRANCE 153
Table 88: Agricultural Sprayers Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025 153
Table 89: French Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 154
Table 90: French Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 155
Table 91: Agricultural Sprayers Market in France by Farm Size:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025 156
Table 92: French Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2009-2017 157
Table 93: French Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Analysis by
Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 158
Table 94: Agricultural Sprayers Market in France by Crop:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025 159
Table 95: French Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2009-2017 160
Table 96: French Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Analysis by
Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 161
GERMANY 162
Table 97: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025 162
Table 98: German Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 163
Table 99: German Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 164
Table 100: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Farm Size
for the Period 2018-2025 165
Table 101: German Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2009-2017 166
Table 102: German Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 167
Table 103: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop for
the Period 2018-2025 168
Table 104: German Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2009-2017 169
Table 105: German Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 170
ITALY 171
Table 106: Italian Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 171
Table 107: Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 172
Table 108: Italian Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 173
Table 109: Italian Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Farm Size for the Period 2018-2025 174
Table 110: Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2009-2017 175
Table 111: Italian Agricultural Sprayers Market by Farm Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 176
Table 112: Italian Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period 2018-2025 177
Table 113: Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2009-2017 178
Table 114: Italian Agricultural Sprayers Market by Crop:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 179
UNITED KINGDOM 180
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural Sprayers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025 180
Table 117: United Kingdom Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 182
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural Sprayers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Farm
Size for the Period 2018-2025 183
Table 119: Agricultural Sprayers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Farm Size for the
Period 2009-2017 184
Table 120: United Kingdom Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Analysis by Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 185
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural Sprayers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop
for the Period 2018-2025 186
Table 122: Agricultural Sprayers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period
2009-2017 187
Table 123: United Kingdom Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Analysis by Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 188
SPAIN 189
Table 124: Spanish Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 189
Table 125: Spanish Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 190
Table 126: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 191
Table 127: Spanish Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2018 to 2025 192
Table 128: Spanish Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Review
by Farm Size in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 193
Table 129: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Farm Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025 194
Table 130: Spanish Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2018 to 2025 195
Table 131: Spanish Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market Review
by Crop in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 196
Table 132: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop for 2009, 2019, and 2025 197
RUSSIA 198
Table 133: Russian Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 198
Table 134: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 199
Table 135: Russian Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 200
Table 136: Russian Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2018 to 2025 201
Table 137: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Russia by Farm Size:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 202
Table 138: Russian Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 203
Table 139: Russian Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2018 to 2025 204
Table 140: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Russia by Crop: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 205
Table 141: Russian Agricultural Sprayers Market Share Breakdown
by Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 206
REST OF EUROPE 207
Table 142: Rest of Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 207
Table 143: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017 208
Table 144: Rest of Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 209
Table 145: Rest of Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Farm Size: 2018-2025 210
Table 146: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Farm Size: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017 211
Table 147: Rest of Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Breakdown by Farm Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 212
Table 148: Rest of Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2018-2025 213
Table 149: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Crop: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017 214
Table 150: Rest of Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Breakdown by Crop: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 215
ASIA-PACIFIC 216
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Sprayers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 216
Table 152: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017 217
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Sprayers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 218
Table 154: Agricultural Sprayers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025 219
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Sprayers Historic Market
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797802/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: