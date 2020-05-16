New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Sprayers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797802/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$414.2 Million by the year 2025, Handheld will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$62.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Handheld will reach a market size of US$2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$506.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AGCO Corporation; AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG; Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG; ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd; BGROUP SPA; Bucher Industries AG; Kuhn Group; CNH Industrial N.V.; Deere & Company; Demco Manufacturing Co.; EXEL Industries SA; HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S; GUSS Automation, LLC; GVM Incorporated; Hockley International Limited; Kubota Corporation; Kverneland Group; Maquinas Agricolas Jacto S.A.; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Reddick Equipment Company of NC, LLC; SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.; Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12



1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12

An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers 12

Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers 12

Major Components of Sprayers 13

Pumps 13

Tanks 13

Control Valves and Pressure Regulation 14

Filtration 14

Nozzles 14

Nozzle Screens and Strainers 14

Types of Agricultural Sprayers 15

Low Pressure Sprayers 15

High Pressure Sprayers 16

Air Carrier Sprayers 16

Mist Blowers or Foggers 16

Hand-operated Sprayers 16

Spot Sprayers 16

ATV Sprayers 17

Hydraulic Sprayer Vs Low Volume Sprayer 17

Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers 18

Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels

Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market 18

Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural

Sprayers Market 20

Global Competitor Market Shares 21

Agricultural Sprayers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 22

Self-Propelled (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025 23

Trailed (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025 24

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 25

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 32

Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming

Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for

Crop Sprayers 32

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region 33

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to

Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for

Agriculture Sprayers 34

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 35

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027 36

Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for

Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers 36

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural

Machinery - Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment

for the Period 2000-2018 37

Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for

the Period 2002-2018 38

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major

Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors 38

Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million

Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years

2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 39

Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume

(Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the

Years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 40

Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and

2025 41

Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical

Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency 41

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries 43

Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm

Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers 43

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to

Drive Demand for Sprayers 44

World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025 45

World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025 46

Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes

Agricultural Sector 46

Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack

Sprayers 48

Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants 48

Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields 48

Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects 49

Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes 49

Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control

Solutions 50

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas 50

Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications 50

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for

Agricultural Spraying Purposes 51

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone

Use in Spraying Applications 51

Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used

for Application 52

Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview 53

Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market 53

A Glance at Select Self-Propelled Spraying Machines 54

Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Application for 2019 56

Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve

Sprayer Efficiency 57

High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and

Enhances Farm Efficiency 57

Innovations & Advancements 59

Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New

Growth Opportunities 59

Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space 60

Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying 61

Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming 61

Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry 61

Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying

System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards 62

Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer: An Economical Technology 62

IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying 63

