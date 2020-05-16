New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aerodynamics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797784/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.7 Billion by the year 2025, Grille Shutter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$303.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$244.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Grille Shutter will reach a market size of US$407.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Valeo SA; Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.; Rehau Group; Inoac Corporation; HBPO GmbH; Piedmont Plastics; Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG; Sonceboz SA; AirFlow Deflector; Ap Plasman; Batz S. Coop.; Spoiler Factory; SRG Global; P.U. Tech Industry Sdn.Bhd; Hilton Docker Mouldings LTD; Magna Exteriors; Roechling Se Co. KG; SMP Deutschland GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797784/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerodynamics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Aerodynamics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Aerodynamics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Grille Shutter (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Grille Shutter (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Grille Shutter (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Spoiler (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Spoiler (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Spoiler (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Air Dam (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Air Dam (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Air Dam (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Side Skirts (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Side Skirts (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Side Skirts (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Diffuser (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Diffuser (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Diffuser (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Wind Deflectors (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Wind Deflectors (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Wind Deflectors (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Gap Fairing (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Gap Fairing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Gap Fairing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: BEV (EV Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: BEV (EV Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: BEV (EV Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: HEV (EV Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: HEV (EV Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: HEV (EV Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Light Duty Vehicles (Vehicle) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Light Duty Vehicles (Vehicle) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Light Duty Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aerodynamics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Automotive Aerodynamics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the United States

by EV Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the United States

by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review by EV Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by EV Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Aerodynamics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Japanese Automotive Aerodynamics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Automotive Aerodynamics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by EV Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Market for Automotive Aerodynamics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Automotive Aerodynamics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Automotive Aerodynamics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by EV Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Automotive Aerodynamics Market by EV Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Automotive Aerodynamics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Automotive Aerodynamics Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aerodynamics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Automotive Aerodynamics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Automotive Aerodynamics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Europe in US$

Million by EV Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 83: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Automotive Aerodynamics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in France by EV Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: French Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Analysis

by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in France by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Breakdown

by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Demand for Automotive Aerodynamics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by EV Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Automotive Aerodynamics Market by EV Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Automotive Aerodynamics Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Aerodynamics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Automotive Aerodynamics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Aerodynamics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by EV

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Aerodynamics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Automotive Aerodynamics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review by EV Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by EV Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Automotive Aerodynamics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Russia by EV Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Russia by Vehicle:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Automotive Aerodynamics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by EV Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Automotive Aerodynamics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 154: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Asia-Pacific by EV

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Automotive Aerodynamics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review by EV Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by EV Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by EV

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 186: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Aerodynamics in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Aerodynamics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by EV Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Share Analysis by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Aerodynamics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Automotive Aerodynamics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Automotive Aerodynamics in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Automotive Aerodynamics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by EV Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Automotive Aerodynamics Market by EV

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Automotive Aerodynamics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Automotive Aerodynamics Market by

Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Automotive Aerodynamics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018-2025

Table 212: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by EV Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Automotive Aerodynamics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 215: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Automotive Aerodynamics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 220: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Brazil by EV Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Brazil by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aerodynamics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Automotive Aerodynamics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 237: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 239: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Rest of Latin

America by EV Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Share Breakdown by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to

2025

Table 242: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 245: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 248: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by EV Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Historic

Market by EV Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by EV Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Automotive Aerodynamics Historic

Market by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 255: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Aerodynamics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 257: Iranian Automotive Aerodynamics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 258: Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Market for Automotive Aerodynamics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by EV Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 260: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by EV Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Automotive Aerodynamics Market Share

Analysis by EV Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Market for Automotive Aerodynamics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Automotive Aerodynamics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period

2009-2017



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001