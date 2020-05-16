New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopreservation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549684/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$370.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$307.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Equipment will reach a market size of US$555.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atlanta Biologicals, Inc.; BioCision, LLC; BioGenix, LLC; BioLife Solutions, Inc.; Biomatrica, Inc.; LabVantage Solutions, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Qiagen, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; VWR International LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549684/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biopreservation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biopreservation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biopreservation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Equipment (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Equipment (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: LIMS (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: LIMS (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Media (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Media (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Bio-banking (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Bio-banking (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Drug Discovery (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Drug Discovery (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: CD34+ (Cell Provider) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: CD34+ (Cell Provider) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: CD19+ (Cell Provider) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: CD19+ (Cell Provider) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: MSC (Cell Provider) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: MSC (Cell Provider) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: iPSC (Cell Provider) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: iPSC (Cell Provider) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: hESC (Cell Provider) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: hESC (Cell Provider) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Tumor Cells (Cell Provider) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Tumor Cells (Cell Provider) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Other Cell Providers (Cell Provider) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 28: Other Cell Providers (Cell Provider) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biopreservation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 29: United States Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: United States Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Biopreservation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: United States Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown

by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Biopreservation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Biopreservation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Canadian Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Biopreservation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Cell Provider for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 41: Japanese Market for Biopreservation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Japanese Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biopreservation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Biopreservation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Market for Biopreservation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cell Provider for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 47: Chinese Biopreservation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Chinese Biopreservation Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Biopreservation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Chinese Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Chinese Biopreservation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Cell Provider for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Chinese Biopreservation Market by Cell Provider:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biopreservation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 53: European Biopreservation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Biopreservation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Biopreservation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Biopreservation Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Biopreservation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 64: French Biopreservation Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Biopreservation Market in France by Cell Provider:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 66: French Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by Cell

Provider: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Biopreservation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Biopreservation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Biopreservation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cell Provider for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: German Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by Cell

Provider: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Biopreservation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Biopreservation Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Italian Demand for Biopreservation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Italian Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Italian Biopreservation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Cell Provider for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Italian Biopreservation Market by Cell Provider:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Biopreservation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Biopreservation Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biopreservation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Biopreservation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Biopreservation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cell Provider

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: United Kingdom Biopreservation Market Share Analysis

by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Biopreservation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 87: Spanish Biopreservation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Spanish Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Spanish Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Biopreservation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Cell Provider for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Russian Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Russian Biopreservation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Russian Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018 to 2025

Table 96: Russian Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rest of Europe Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Rest of Europe Biopreservation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Biopreservation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Rest of Europe Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018-2025

Table 102: Rest of Europe Biopreservation Market Share

Breakdown by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Biopreservation Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Biopreservation Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Biopreservation Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Biopreservation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Biopreservation Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 109: Biopreservation Market in Asia-Pacific by Cell

Provider: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Biopreservation Market Share Analysis

by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 111: Biopreservation Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 112: Australian Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: Biopreservation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 114: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Biopreservation Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cell Provider for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 117: Indian Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 118: Biopreservation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 119: Indian Biopreservation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 120: Indian Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Biopreservation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Cell Provider for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 123: Biopreservation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 124: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Biopreservation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 126: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Biopreservation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cell Provider for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biopreservation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biopreservation Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biopreservation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 132: Biopreservation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biopreservation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cell

Provider for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biopreservation Market Share

Analysis by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 135: Latin American Biopreservation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 136: Latin American Biopreservation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 137: Latin American Biopreservation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 138: Latin American Biopreservation Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Biopreservation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Latin American Biopreservation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 141: Latin American Biopreservation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Cell Provider for the Period

2018-2025

Table 142: Latin American Biopreservation Market by Cell

Provider: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 143: Argentinean Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 144: Argentinean Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Biopreservation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Argentinean Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 147: Argentinean Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018-2025

Table 148: Argentinean Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown

by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 149: Biopreservation Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 150: Brazilian Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Biopreservation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Biopreservation Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 153: Biopreservation Market in Brazil by Cell Provider:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 154: Brazilian Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 155: Biopreservation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 156: Mexican Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Biopreservation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 159: Biopreservation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cell Provider for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 160: Mexican Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 161: Rest of Latin America Biopreservation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Biopreservation Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Biopreservation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Biopreservation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018

to 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Biopreservation Market Share

Breakdown by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 167: The Middle East Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 168: The Middle East Biopreservation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Biopreservation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 171: The Middle East Biopreservation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Biopreservation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018 to 2025

Table 174: Biopreservation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cell Provider for 2019

and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Biopreservation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Iranian Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 177: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biopreservation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 178: Biopreservation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 179: Iranian Market for Biopreservation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cell Provider for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 180: Iranian Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Israeli Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 183: Israeli Biopreservation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 184: Israeli Biopreservation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 185: Israeli Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018-2025

Table 186: Israeli Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Biopreservation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Saudi Arabian Biopreservation Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biopreservation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 191: Saudi Arabian Biopreservation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Cell Provider for the Period

2018-2025

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Biopreservation Market by Cell

Provider: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Biopreservation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 195: Biopreservation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 196: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 197: Biopreservation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cell

Provider for the Period 2018-2025

Table 198: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Biopreservation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Biopreservation Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 201: Biopreservation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 202: Biopreservation Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 203: Biopreservation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cell

Provider for the Period 2018-2025

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Biopreservation Market Share

Breakdown by Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: African Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 207: African Biopreservation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 208: Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 209: African Biopreservation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Cell Provider: 2018 to 2025

Table 210: African Biopreservation Market Share Breakdown by

Cell Provider: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS, INC.

BIOCISION, LLC

BIOGENIX, LLC

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS

BIOMATRICA, INC.

LABVANTAGE SOLUTIONS

PANASONIC CORPORATION

QIAGEN

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VWR, A PART OF AVANTOR



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001