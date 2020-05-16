New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopreservation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549684/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$370.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$307.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Equipment will reach a market size of US$555.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atlanta Biologicals, Inc.; BioCision, LLC; BioGenix, LLC; BioLife Solutions, Inc.; Biomatrica, Inc.; LabVantage Solutions, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Qiagen, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; VWR International LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biopreservation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS, INC.
BIOCISION, LLC
BIOGENIX, LLC
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS
BIOMATRICA, INC.
LABVANTAGE SOLUTIONS
PANASONIC CORPORATION
QIAGEN
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
VWR, A PART OF AVANTOR
V. CURATED RESEARCH
