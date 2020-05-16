New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549665/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed Carrier will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$274.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Carrier will reach a market size of US$249.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aerohive Networks; Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Edgewater Wireless Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Ruckus Networks, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549665/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fixed Carrier (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Fixed Carrier (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Fixed Carrier (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Mobile Carrier (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Mobile Carrier (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Mobile Carrier (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Third Party Carrier (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Third Party Carrier (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Third Party Carrier (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Enterprises (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Enterprises (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Government (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: IT/Telecommunication (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: IT/Telecommunication (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: IT/Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Utilities (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Utilities (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 32: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 40: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carrier

Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 91: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 101: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 107: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 124: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carrier Wi-Fi

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carrier

Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 201: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AEROHIVE NETWORKS

ARUBA, A HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS, INC.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

RUCKUS NETWORK , INC.

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549665/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001