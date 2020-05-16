New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549665/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed Carrier will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$274.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Carrier will reach a market size of US$249.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aerohive Networks; Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Edgewater Wireless Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Ruckus Networks, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549665/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fixed Carrier (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Fixed Carrier (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Fixed Carrier (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Mobile Carrier (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Mobile Carrier (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Mobile Carrier (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Third Party Carrier (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Third Party Carrier (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Third Party Carrier (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Enterprises (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Enterprises (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Government (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: IT/Telecommunication (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: IT/Telecommunication (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: IT/Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Utilities (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Utilities (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 31: United States Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 40: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carrier
Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 101: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 124: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carrier Wi-Fi
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carrier
Wi-Fi Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 201: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AEROHIVE NETWORKS
ARUBA, A HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS, INC.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
RUCKUS NETWORK , INC.
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549665/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: