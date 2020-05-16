New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global WLAN Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449686/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.4 Billion by the year 2025, Appliances/Server/Switch will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$729.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$624.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Appliances/Server/Switch will reach a market size of US$274.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; Ruckus Networks, Inc.; Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449686/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
WLAN Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: WLAN Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: WLAN Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: WLAN Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Appliances/Server/Switch (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Appliances/Server/Switch (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Appliances/Server/Switch (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Access Points (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Access Points (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Access Points (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US WLAN Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: WLAN Equipment Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian WLAN Equipment Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: WLAN Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for WLAN Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: WLAN Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese WLAN Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese WLAN Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese WLAN Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European WLAN Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European WLAN Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: WLAN Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European WLAN Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: WLAN Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: WLAN Equipment Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French WLAN Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French WLAN Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: WLAN Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian WLAN Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian WLAN Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for WLAN Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: WLAN Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom WLAN Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish WLAN Equipment Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: WLAN Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: WLAN Equipment Market in Russia by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 47: WLAN Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: WLAN Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific WLAN Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: WLAN Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific WLAN Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific WLAN Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: WLAN Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian WLAN Equipment Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: WLAN Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: WLAN Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: WLAN Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for WLAN Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: WLAN Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific WLAN Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American WLAN Equipment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: WLAN Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American WLAN Equipment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American WLAN Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American WLAN Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: WLAN Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: WLAN Equipment Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian WLAN Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian WLAN Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: WLAN Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America WLAN Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: WLAN Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America WLAN Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: WLAN Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East WLAN Equipment Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: WLAN Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for WLAN Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: WLAN Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian WLAN Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: WLAN Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian WLAN Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: WLAN Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian WLAN Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: WLAN Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates WLAN Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: WLAN Equipment Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: WLAN Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East WLAN Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East WLAN Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African WLAN Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: WLAN Equipment Market in Africa by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African WLAN Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
RUCKUS NETWORK , INC.
UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC.
4IPNET , INC.
ADTRAN, INC.
ADVANTECH
ALLNET GMBH
ASUSTEK COMPUTER, INC.
BELKIN INTERNATIONAL
CRANBERRY NETWORKS
D-LINK CORPORATION
FORTINET, INC.
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NETCOMM WIRELESS
RUCKUS WIRELESS
WIFI-SOFT SOLUTIONS PVT.
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449686/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: