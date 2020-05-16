New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449685/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$204.2 Million by the year 2025, Utility-Scale will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Utility-Scale will reach a market size of US$16.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$48 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acumentrics, Inc.; Amber Kinetics, Inc.; Beacon Power LLC; Calnetix Technologies LLC; Langley Holdings PLC; Piller Group GmbH; Power Tree Pvt. Ltd; Siemens AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449685/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Utility-Scale (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Utility-Scale (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: UPS (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: UPS (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Transportation (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Transportation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 11: United States Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flywheel

Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Chinese Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 19: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 23: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 24: French Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 25: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 27: Italian Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Italian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 30: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 32: Rest of Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 36: Rest of World Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACUMENTRICS, INC.

AMBER KINETICS, INC.

BEACON POWER LLC

CALNETIX TECHNOLOGIES LLC

LANGLEY HOLDINGS PLC

PILLER GROUP GMBH

POWER TREE PVT. LTD

SIEMENS AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449685/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001