New York, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449685/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$204.2 Million by the year 2025, Utility-Scale will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Utility-Scale will reach a market size of US$16.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$48 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acumentrics, Inc.; Amber Kinetics, Inc.; Beacon Power LLC; Calnetix Technologies LLC; Langley Holdings PLC; Piller Group GmbH; Power Tree Pvt. Ltd; Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449685/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Utility-Scale (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Utility-Scale (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: UPS (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: UPS (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Transportation (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Transportation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 11: United States Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flywheel
Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Chinese Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 19: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 23: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 24: French Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 25: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Italian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 30: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 36: Rest of World Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACUMENTRICS, INC.
AMBER KINETICS, INC.
BEACON POWER LLC
CALNETIX TECHNOLOGIES LLC
LANGLEY HOLDINGS PLC
PILLER GROUP GMBH
POWER TREE PVT. LTD
SIEMENS AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449685/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: