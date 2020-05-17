OTTAWA, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The statistics for diagnosed COVID-19 are staggering high than the cure or treatment for Coronavirus patients in Canada.



Canada’s population is around 37.5 million and as of today 75,864 cases have been diagnosed for COVID-19, however, out of all these cases, about 15 percent of the patients were announced dead due to the virus during this time.

The World Health Organization announced the global outbreak in early 2020.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, says “Assessment is needed for treatment, but there is no vaccine available in the world to cure the patients.”

The CBC News talks about whether it is good to be outside or inside during the pandemic in their latest news article. In Canada, health experts have told people to remain in their homes. They have also advised them to wash hands regularly.

Ahmadzai adds. “For the treatment of Covid-19, we need experts to continue to provide advice, equipment and medicine for cure – without these, the population will continue to be extinct.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are working on vaccine development, and the UK too is starting to show its seriousness to combating the virus after a lot of focus on global politics.

Ontario’s Premiere Doug Ford wants to kick start the local economy back on June 2nd.

A global lockdown has not yet been called by the World Health Organization and no vaccine is yet available.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is the CEO of Taleam Systems and a global health researcher. To learn more about Taleam Systems visit www.taleamsystems.com

