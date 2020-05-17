Company announcement no. 08 - 20

17 May 2020





Change in the executive management of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

The board of directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has with effect as of today decided to discontinue the contract between NTG and Mikkel Fruergaard as the basis for a mutual beneficial cooperation is deemed no longer to be present. Mikkel Fruergaard was member of the executive management of NTG with responsibility for its Air & Ocean division, until 1 May 2020 as Group co-CEO (reference is made to company announcement no. 02-20 dated 19 March 2020).

The board wishes to thank Mikkel Fruergaard for his valuable contributions to NTG since he joined NTG in 2016, not least for his leading role in the successful listing of NTG last year.

A direct replacement for Mikkel Fruergaard has not been designated, however, necessary steps have been taken to ensure that

the business of the Air & Ocean division continues uninterrupted. NTG’s commitment to its ambitious, long-term strategy for the Air & Ocean division is unchanged.

