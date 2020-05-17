SYDNEY, Australia, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successful strategies for negotiating software renewals, identifying savings and mitigating risk will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



Bill Huber, partner, ISG Network and Software Advisory, and Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific, will host the live, one-hour, ISG Smartalks™ webinar, “ How to Prepare and Negotiate with Major Software Vendors ,” on Wednesday, May 20, at 9 a.m., Australian Eastern Standard Time. The webinar will discuss the most effective software negotiation strategies and the best defenses against software audits.

“Even before the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, software spending ranked among the largest IT expenditures for most enterprises,” Huber said. “Now, organizations are even more challenged to manage costs and prepare for recovery, while they accommodate newly remote workforces and the associated technology and security challenges. An educated approach to negotiating agreements in this environment will pay off many times over.”

Software usage is going to increase to compensate for COVID-19 restrictions on how we work, Huber noted, and large organizations need to quickly get a handle on their requirements, their utilization and their options, or they will overspend by millions at a time when every dollar matters.

Many software negotiations focus primarily on benchmarks and price discounts, which can distract the buyer from being oversold on the actual product mix, Huber said. “With the right tools, techniques and expertise, organizations can take control, and position themselves to save 20 to 30 percent on their software expense,” he said.

Huber also said major software publishers are using audits to drive millions of dollars in revenue. The May 20 webinar will cover specific tips for mitigating risks before or during an audit, such as keeping a record of activities that cause usage spikes and monitoring license usage with an automated solution.

“Companies in Asia Pacific need to maximize the moves they make today without sacrificing their long-term ability to recover and compete,” Bertsch said. “The increasing prevalence of cloud-enabled solutions can bring higher costs and a new paradigm to defend against in an audit. A good software asset management program and effective preparation will help an organization reduce costs and avoid audit impacts.”

