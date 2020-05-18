Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 18 May 2020

Disclosure of received notifications

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.

Notifications of Norges Bank

On 13 May 2020, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Norges Bank had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 12 May 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

12 May 2020 Voting rights 2,109,028 2.92% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 59,145 0.08% Total number of voting rights 2,168,173 3.00%

On 14 May 2020, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Norges Bank had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 13 May 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

13 May 2020 Voting rights 1,924,708 2.67% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 59,140 0.08% Total number of voting rights 1,983,848 2.75%

The notifications of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:

Disclosure of received notifications

