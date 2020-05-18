Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 18 May 2020

Disclosure of received notifications

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.

Notifications of Norges Bank

  • On 13 May 2020, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Norges Bank had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 12 May 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.
12 May 2020  
Voting rights2,109,0282.92%
Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)59,1450.08%
Total number of voting rights2,168,1733.00%
  • On 14 May 2020, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Norges Bank had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 13 May 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
13 May 2020  
Voting rights1,924,7082.67%
Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)59,1400.08%
Total number of voting rights1,983,8482.75%
  • The notifications of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:

