Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 18 May 2020
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|12 May 2020
|Voting rights
|2,109,028
|2.92%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|59,145
|0.08%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,168,173
|3.00%
|13 May 2020
|Voting rights
|1,924,708
|2.67%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|59,140
|0.08%
|Total number of voting rights
|1,983,848
|2.75%
