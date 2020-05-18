NANTES, France, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE), today announced that new preclinical data identifying a novel myeloid immune checkpoint target for cancer immunotherapy, CLEC-1 (a C-type lectin receptor) have been selected for oral presentation(1) at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, to be held on June 22-24, 2020.
Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “These data indicate that the myeloid checkpoint CLEC-1 is a new therapeutic target in immuno-oncology and that antagonists of the CLEC-1 pathway constitute an innovative cancer immunotherapy approach synergistic with chemotherapy or tumor-targeting antibodies. The identification of CLEC-1 and its antagonists continue to reinforce our presence in the highly attractive field of myeloid cells and macrophages, identified as poor prognostic factors in oncology and in immune escape mechanisms of cancer immunotherapies.”
These findings come from a research program conducted by OSE's R&D team in collaboration with Dr Elise Chiffoleau (Center for Research in Transplantation and Immunology, UMR - INSERM 1064, Nantes University Hospital). This program is focused on the development of a cancer immunotherapy targeting a newly identified C-type lectin receptor, CLEC-1, to block suppressive functions of myeloid cells and to restore anti-tumor response of T-lymphocytes. Suppressive myeloid cells have the ability to accumulate in the tumor microenvironment and to deregulate the immune activation of T-lymphocytes.
This research has demonstrated that novel myeloid immune checkpoint CLEC-1 is a new therapeutic target of interest in immuno-oncology. The main findings being presented at AACR are:
(1) AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II presentation details
CLEC-1 is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy controlling damaged and tumor cells phagocytosis.
Gauttier V*, Drouin M*, Saenz J, Evrard B, Mary C,, Teppaz G, Desalle A, Thépenier V, Wilhelm E , Poirier N*, Chiffoleau E*
*authors contribute equally to this work
CLEC-1 suppress dendritic cell antigen presentation and is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint target for cancer immunotherapy.
Drouin M*, Saenz J*, Evrard B, Gauttier V, Teppaz G, Lopez-Robles MD, Louvet C, Poirier N*, Chiffoleau E*
*authors contribute equally to this work
ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:
For more information: https://ose-immuno.com/en/
Click and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn
https://twitter.com/OSEIMMUNO
https://www.linkedin.com/company/10929673
Contacts
|OSE Immunotherapeutics
Sylvie Détry
Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com
+33 153 198 757
French Media: FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
+33 607 768 283
|U.S. Media: LifeSci Public Relations
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
darren@lifescipublicrelations.com
+1 646 627 8387
U.S. and European Investors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 6254
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 April 2020, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2019, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.
OSE Immunotherapeutics
Nantes, FRANCE
OSE.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: